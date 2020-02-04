Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Are All Smiles And Kisses During Recent New York Outing; See Pic

Australian actor Jacob Elordi and Disney star Zendaya were recently seen hanging out in New York City. The pictures from their recent outing are adding fuel to their dating rumours. But in several interviews, both the Euphoria actors have denied these rumours. Read on to know more details about this rumoured Euphoria couple.

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya fuel dating rumours

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya both have been under the spotlight ever since they started working on the TV series Euphoria. But not just on the show, this rumoured couple has also been gaining a lot of attention off-screen as well. Lately, Jacob Elordi and Zendaya are seen hanging out together. Most recently, the pair were spotted grabbing some smoothies in New York City.

In these pictures, both Jacob Elordi and Zendaya are walking down the street and engaging in some fun conversations. The pair is all smiles as they enjoy each other’s company and some smoothies. At one moment, Jacob Elordi also kisses Zendaya on her head. Zendaya can be also seen goofing around Elordi and clicking some selfies with him. Take a look!

A few months ago, Jacob Elordi was asked about his equation with Zendaya amid the dating rumour of the them. Jacob replied to this question by starting that Zendaya is like his sister. He further added that she is an amazing co-star and an incredible artist. Jacob Elordi also revealed that Zendaya cares about everybody on the sets of Euphoria.

Even Zendaya shut down the rumours about dating her Euphoria co-star a few days ago when she attended the American Australian Association Awards with Jacob. Zendaya presented an award to Elordi during the event. Before she presented the award to Elordi, she called him her “best friend”.

