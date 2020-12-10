Charlie Cox To Reprise His Role As Daredevil For 'Spider-Man 3'? Read All Details

Charlie Cox earned a lot of commercial and critical acclaim for his stint as Matt Murdock/Daredevil on Netflix's now-canceled Marvel show, Daredevil. But now, if reports are to be believed, Cox may return as the masked vigilante in the upcoming third chapter of Tom Holland's story as Peter Parker/Spiderman. However, whether Cox's supposed track in the film will be a continuation of his story from the Netflix series or will it be a standalone chapter solely curated for the film, it is still unclear.

According to a site that is dedicated to the multiverse aspect of the MCU, namely Murphy's Multiverse, the deal regarding Cox reprising his role as a lawyer by morning and masked vigilante by night has been in place for months now. If there is any truth to the report, it is possible that the viewers will think of Charlie Cox as Daredevil as a welcome addition to the ever-growing Spider Man 3 cast.

Here is a look at Charlie Cox as Daredevil

The ever-growing Spider Man 3 cast:

In the past few months, ardent fans of the web-slinger got treated with pieces of information from the project. In the time span of the last three months itself, netizens have learned that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro and Alfred Morena will be stepping into the shoes of Doctor Octopus once again after more than a decade.

These developments would make one think that the concept of a multiverse, which was introduced to the Marvel moviegoers in Spider-Man: Far From Home, is going to be explored extensively in the upcoming MCU presentation. Spider-Man 3 is one of the films that are a part of Marvel Studio's Phase 4 slate of feature presentations. Given the kind of actors that are joining the cast list, it would appear as if Tom Holand's web-slinging vigilante will have to depend on the technical support that his on-screen mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) Has left behind for him.

As far as Charlie Cox's Daredevil is concerned, no other revelations, apart from his alleged part in Spider-Man 3, has been made public. As things stand right now, the future and fate of Cox's red vigilante are uncertain.

