Zendaya's Hot Pink Breastplate Outfit At Critics' Choice Award Is Straight From The Future

Setting the fashion bar high for 2020, popular American actor Zendaya graced the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony held earlier this week in an ensemble that looked straight out of futuristic sci-fi movie. The actor's ensemble designed by Tom Ford included a hot pink metallic breastplate along with a matching metallic skirt. The outfit made Zendaya look like an intergalactic warrior woman which had been the popular opinion of her fans on social media.

Take a look:

Zendaya wore an asymmetrical glossy metallic piece with hot pink straps and paired it with a pink flowy high-waist maxi-skirt. Pink eye shadow and waist-length braids completed the look for the 23-year-old actor who made a stunning statement with her ensemble on the red carpet. The actor's photos in the outfit were shared by her stylist, Law Roach through her Instagram account which garnered amazing reviews from many celebrities. The 7 Rings hitmaker Ariana Grande had been one of the first to leave an approving comment for the outfit as she said, “Incredible Law—Jesus Christ".

A brief history of the outfit

This homage to a battledress which has piqued the interest of designers has a long history that dates back to the 19th century where clothes were designed for women in a way that they gave an appearance of a piece of armour. However, designer Tom Fords has reportedly revealed the inspiration for the breastplate as popular designers Yves Saint Laurent and Issey Miyake who experimented with this style in the 1980s. Zendaya's powerful statement in the hot pink shade has surely set the trend for powerful women in 2020.

Interestingly, the Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow had also donned a similar pink Tom Fords' armour-inspired breastplate for the cover of a popular international fashion and lifestyle magazine. On seeing Zendaya's photo on social media, Gwyneth quipped saying, “Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya". The actor had even shared a photo of herself earlier last week through her Instagram handle.

Take a look:

