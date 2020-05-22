Surbhi Jyoti & Zendaya Look Every Bit Gorgeous In Similar Red Bow Gowns; See Pics

Zendaya is an American actor and singer who gained prominence with her role as Rocky Blue in Disney’s Shake It Up while Indian television actor Surbhi Jyoti also rose to prominence with her role as Zoya in Qubool Hai. Interestingly, once Zendaya sported a red bow gown that was similar to what Surbhi Jyoti wore for her photoshoot. Check it out.

Zendaya

Zendaya opted for a red gown for an event. Her gown was complemented with a frontal bow detailing. The bow detailing in her tube gown covered her hands and gave a sleeve effect to the gown. Zendaya's profile was glammed up with a smokey eye look with red lip colour. The actor's look was completed with a pulled back sleek hairdo.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti opted for a red gown for a photoshoot. Her gown had a beautiful detailing of a frontal bow with mermaid style flare design that made her look even more gorgeous. The actor's look was balanced with minimal makeup and open hair.

About the actor - Surbhi Jyoti and Zendaya

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career by working in regional cinema. In 2012, the actor shot to fame with the show Qubool Hai, in which she played the role of Zoya. Surbhi Jyoti was widely loved for her performance and won several awards for the show, Qubool Hai.

In 2014, Surbhi Jyoti also played a lead role in the spin-off of Qubool Hai. In 2015, she hosted three seasons of the show Pyaar Tune Kya Kia. In 2015, Qubool Hai introduced a 25-year leap, post which Surbhi Jyoti played Mahira, her fifth role in the show.

In June 2018, Surbhi Jyoti played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Balaji Telefilms show Naagin 3 as the female lead roles. The show received high TRP's and ended in May 2019. In 2020, Surbhi Jyoti was also featured in song Aaj Bhi alongside Ali Fazal. The song has garnered more than 32M views on Youtube.

Zendaya began her career as a child model and backup dancer, before gaining prominence for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up. In 2013, Zendaya was a contestant on the sixteenth season of the competition series Dancing with the Stars.

From 2015 to 2018, Zendaya produced and starred as KC Cooper in the sitcom KC Undercover. She began playing the lead role in the HBO drama series Euphoria in 2019. Her film roles include supporting parts in the musical drama The Greatest Showman and the superhero films Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home.

