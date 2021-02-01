Zendaya Opens Up About Her Relationship With Social Media: 'It Used To Make Me Anxious'

Zendaya has recently opened up about her relationship with social media and how she takes social media breaks for her mental health. The Emmy award-winning actor has about 85 million followers on Instagram and wants to make sure that her social media handle stays authentic. Read on to know about the Spiderman actor's struggle with anxiety and what she has to say about dealing with it.

Zendaya talks about her social media breaks

According to a report by E! Online, in an interview with The HFPA in Conversation podcast, the former Disney star opened up about her social media habits and stated that she is very particular about her Instagram and nobody else can have access to it other than her. She also said that it is important, to be honest on social media too. However, Zendaya also explained that she limits her time on social media by making it a rule not to post every day.

The 24-year-old star stated that she was far more active when she was younger but over time, she has found that being on social media makes her kind of anxious and it would make her overthink or spend too much time on her phone. She added that her relationship with all of it is her own and is personal to her as well but it also something with which she likes to keep her space as well. The Shake It Up actor continued, that her fans who have known her and really understand her, respect her decision because they understand that she is a human being and she thinks they want her to have a life, be happy and exist beyond social media.

Zendaya praised her family for helping her maintain a healthy mentality in the face of constant attention from fans and media. Talking about the support she receives from her family, the Euphoria star said that she has a fantastic support system. Her family includes a lot of siblings and wonderful parents, who protect her and love her. She claimed that these are the people who make it possible for her to do what she does, which is not always easy but with the help of her support system, she does it.

