Zendaya Opens Up About Experience Of Working In 'Malcolm & Marie' With John Washington

After winning her first Emmy Award, Zendaya has been making headlines for her upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie. Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington is one of the most awaited upcoming movies that has been sold to the OTT platform Netflix in a huge $30 million bid and is all set to premiere on February 5, 2021. Recently, Zendaya opened up about what it was like to shoot for Malcolm & Marie during the quarantine with co-star John David Washington. Read further ahead to know more.

Also Read | Zendaya Gushes 'We Really Missed Them' As She Announces Two Special Episodes Of 'Euphoria'

Zendaya’s experience working for Malcolm & Marie

According to reports from Daily Mail, the 24 years old actor opened up about her experience shooting for the awaited drama to Pharell Williams on his new podcast, OTHERTone. While having a candid chat with the host of the podcast, the actor revealed that she did a lot more than “just acting”. Zendaya said that she did her own hair and makeup in the bathroom while on the sets of Malcolm & Marie. She even brought a lot of her own clothes in order to help with the decoration on sets. Zendaya further added that Malcolm & Marie was the first time out of all Zendaya's movies where she allowed herself to “trust her instincts” because she thought that this movie is very special.

Also Read | Zendaya's 'Euphoria 'series And Other Movies' Deleted Scenes; Watch Here

Zendaya revealed that she really wanted to be creative and wanted to work as she hadn’t worked a lot throughout the year. The actor mentioned that the director of the movie, Sam Levinson suggested that they could shoot the movie in her house in order to keep it safe and low-key. Zendaya said that shooting the movie with co-star John David Washington and the director at her own house turned into something very special for her.

Also Read | John David Washington-Zendaya's Netflix Film 'Malcolm & Marie' Gets A 2021 Premiere Date

According to reports from Variety, Zendaya has said that she is very grateful to the cast and crew of Malcolm & Marie, many of whom are “her Euphoria family”, for coming together during such uncertain times. They have felt privileged to be able to make this movie together and did so with a lot of love. Zendaya said that the people involved with the movie are very thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix as the platform is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.

Also Read | Harry Styles And Zendaya's Striking Similarities With Their Outfits Will Shake You

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.