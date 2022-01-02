Zendaya Wishes An 'absolutely Beautiful New Year' To All With 'mask-fie' To Spread Smiles

The year 2021 was surely a successful one for Hollywood sensation Zendaya. The actor starred in three different projects which were received well by the audience. One of them also became the biggest blockbuster of the year. As the actor bid adieu to a fairly great year, she welcomed the new year 2022 by wishing her fans and treating them with a cute masked selfie.

Zendaya has been inactive on her social media handle for a while now. The actor's last few posts were weeks apart and for the promotions of the upcoming season of her show Euphoria. However, she decided to begin the year by sending some love to her fans and spreading smiles with her cute selfie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Zendaya recently shared a selfie in which she was seen wearing a mask and flaunting her wavy hair. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Wishing everyone an absolutely beautiful New Year." She further addressed how she has been away from social media for a while and expressed her love for her fans. The Malcolm And Marie star penned, "I know I've been a lil inactive but I'm here and I love y'all, and I hope you're happy and healthy wherever this finds you." Zendaya surely made her fans' day with the adorable wish and picture.

A look back to Zendaya's 2021 films

Malcolm & Marie

Zendaya starred opposite John David Washington in the Netflix romance drama Malcolm & Marie. The film's plot revolved around a successful filmmaker and his girlfriend, who find themselves pushed towards a reckoning after a night filled with revelations. The film was helmed by Sam Levinson and was well received by the audience.

Dune

The star-studded sci-fi adventure Dune saw Zendaya share the screen with Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgard, and Dave Bautista. The much-awaited film was released on October 22 and was much loved by the viewers. The film was adapted from the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zendaya starrer superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest blockbuster of 2021. The film took all Spider-Man fans on a nostalgic ride with its iconic supervillains making their way back to the screens. Zendaya played the role of MJ, Tom Holland's Peter Parker's love interest in the film.

Image: Instagram/@zendaya