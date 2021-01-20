Zheng Shuang's Ambassadorship Terminated By Prada Over Alleged Surrogacy Abortion Row

Chinese actor Zheng Shuang is now a part of the surrogacy scandal. A recording suggested that she wanted to abort her surrogate babies or give them for adoption after splitting up from her boyfriend, Zhang. Zheng Shuang was appointed as Prada brand ambassador eight days ago. However, the Italian luxury brand has ended its contract with her after the scandal.

Prada terminates Zheng's contract

On January 19, Prada announced that they had terminated their contract with the actress. Prada ended all ties with her making her the most short-lived ambassador in the brand’s history. Prada shares had dropped on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by 1.7 per cent on Monday. On Tuesday, they opened with a 5 per cent drop in the stock price. As they announced the end of their contract with Zheng, their stock prises eventually rose. Some netizens appreciated Prada's move on Tuesday night.

Zheng's abortion scandal

Zheng Shuang got married to her boyfriend Zhang Heng in secret. Chinese public thought that they were dating while they were married in the US and went through two surrogacies at the same time. While both of surrogates were pregnant, the couple broke up and Zheng filed for the dissolution of marriage. It was too late for legal abortion at the time as both the surrogates were seven months pregnant.

Secret phone recordings had been released in which Zheng and her parents were heard discussing the options available before the children's birth. They were making last-minute attempts to find to ‘get rid of the babies,’ and attempted to get Zhang’s family on board with the idea. Zhang’s family responded negatively. The Zheng’s suggesting putting the children up for adoption as they could not be aborted in the womb.

More about the couple

The couple broke up due to accusations from both sides and financial conflicts that took place in their joint entrepreneurship. Birth certificates from the states of Colorado and Nevada detail the birth of a boy on December 19, 2019, and a girl on January 4, 2020, who are alleged to be Zhang and Zheng Shuang's children. Zhang has been taking care of the children after their birth.

(Disclaimer: The recordings and official statements have been sourced from various sources. Republicworld does not confirm the authenticity of it.)

