Is Yara Pregnant On '90 Day Fiance'? She Took Pregnancy Test By Herself

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are popular among the 90 Day Fiance cast and rumours are that they could possibly be pregnant. In the latest promo of the show, Yara was seen taking a pregnancy test by herself as Jovi is away for work. The couple opened up about how they are feeling about the pregnancy test, especially after they had a miscarriage earlier.

Did Yara take a pregnancy test?

A report in US Weekly revealed that Yara was feeling very scared and she could not tell why. Yara told the media portal that she had a miscarriage earlier, so for her to go again and get pregnant would be like “something crazy”. The reality TV actor stated to the portal that it is crazy for her because her doctor told her that it's likely that she will never have kids.

Yara took the pregnancy test by herself

Yara told the media portal that to her, it was a big deal to purchase a test to check if she is pregnant. On the other hand, the media portal reported that Jovi Dufren is also having a tough time. Reportedly, Jovi is finding it difficult to stay away from the possibly pregnant TLC star.

Jovi on Yara taking the pregnancy test

Jovi told the media portal that he was told by Yara that she thinks she might be pregnant. He also revealed to the portal that he does not really know what is going on as he is not there with her. He is overwhelmed and is feeling like, “Ok, maybe we have a chance to get pregnant again, that’s great”, reports the media portal.

But at the same time, Jovi is thinking “is it the best timing? Maybe not right now”, reports suggest. He told the media portal that there were a million things going through his mind. Jovi was at work and everything was out of his control.

Is Yara pregnant on 90 Day Fiance?

While the latest promo depicts Yara taking a pregnancy test, it has not been revealed if Jovi and Yara's baby is on the way. It will soon be found out if Yara is pregnant on 90 Day Fiance as the show progresses and unveils the test results.

