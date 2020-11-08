Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Chhalaang', Other Films To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In November

The festival of lights Diwali is just a few days away and Amazon Prime Video India has a number of surprises for its longtime customers to enjoy. While Amazon Prime will be bringing older classics like The Departed and The Shawshank Redemption to the digital rendition, there are a number of fresh releases in the regional and Hindi cinema which will keep audience members hooked. Check out some of the latest Amazon Prime Video India releases for the month of November:

Chhalaang

It's been quite some time since Rajkummar Rao has entertained the audience with his charming on-screen performance. However, the actor is now back, this time around on the smaller OTT screen, in order to showcase a different side of his acting craft. Rajkummar will be seen essaying the role of a Physical Training teacher in the sports-drama film Chhalaang. The film is directed by Rajkummar's longtime collaborator Hansal Mehta and is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora, and Zeishan Quadri. Chhalaang will release on Nov 13 on Amazon Prime Video:

Soorarai Pottru

The Soorarai Pottru cast includes Suriya in the lead role which makes it worth checking out for fans of Tamil cinema. The film is inspired by the life and story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Besides the star of the film, Soorarai Pottru also includes a talented star cast of Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Vivek Prasanna, and Kaali Venkat. Check out the trailer below:

Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra! (Telugu)

Telugu fans of Suriya won't have to worry about not being able to watch their favourite star in their mother tongue do not need to worry. Soorarai Pottru is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra! which will be the Telugu version of the same film. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will be releasing on November 12. Check out the trailer below -

Young Sheldon Season 4

Young Sheldon's fourth season will be making its way to Amazon Prime Video India on November 6, 2020. However, fans won't be able to binge-watch the season as it features weekly episodes, following the norms of network television. Check out the trailer for Young Sheldon S4 below -

