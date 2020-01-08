Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Engaged? Fans Speculate After Cryptic Insta Comments

Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott sparked engagement rumours online due to their Instagram comments on Zooey’s post. These comments are getting some major attention online. Read on to know more details about this story.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott engaged?

Actor Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott became the talk of the town when they started dating. The couple has never been shy to flaunt some PDA since they made the announcement regarding their relationship.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott even attended the Golden Globes together and were even present at various parties after the award ceremony.

But Zoey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are creating some major headlines for some other reason. Recently, Zooey Deschanel took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with boyfriend Jonathan.

She captioned the picture by stating, “One more with my only prom date @mrsilverscott”. This picture was from their Golden Globes appearance. Take a look at the picture that Zoey Deschanel shared on Instagram.

Zooey Deschanel’s post was flooded with sweet messages and comments from her fans. Her fans could not stop gushing about the happy couple. But one comment caught the attention of her fans.

Zooey’s fans noticed that Jonathan Scott commented on this picture by stating, “May I have this…and all future dances?” This comment led to fans speculating that Zooey Deschanel is already engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Scott.

Check out Jonathan Scott's comment here.

Zooey Deschanel’s response to Jonathan Scott added more fuel to this speculation. Zooey Deschanel responded, “Yes! Can’t wait. You’re my favourite dance partner.”

Check out how Zooey Deschanel’s fans reacted to this interaction between Zooey and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott. Take a look at these comments.

