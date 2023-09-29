Chandramukhi 2 Review: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut's Horror-comedy Is Messy

Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to the 2005 horror-comedy, had huge expectations riding on it. The Rajinikanth starrer stood out for many reasons despite being a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film. It cleverly blended tropes of a conventional horror-comedy and elevated it by adding the element of psychological thrills. With Raghava Lawrence stepping in for Rajinikanth in the sequel, he has big shoes to fill.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 does away with the psychological thrills which were the mainstay in the first installment.

Kangana Ranaut does not have enough screen time and lends very little to the narrative.

Vadivelu’s comedy is one of the redeeming elements of the film.



Hot Take

Director P Vasu doesn’t take too long to set up the premise - a rich and religiously inclined joint family decides to right some of its wrongs after going through a series of misfortunes that follow in the wake of a ritual they perform at their ancestral temple. Except for the psychological elements, Chandramukhi 2 employs a similar set of tropes as the first installment. Vadivelu is in top form and Raghava Lawrence delivers a few good moments in the flashback sequences that are a good blend of action and drama. However, Vasu's narrative isn't appealing enough for contemporary times.

Does Chandramuhki 2 live up to the hype?

Unfortunately, Chandramukhi 2 doesn’t deliver either the thrills or the melodrama that became the defining elements of the first film. As a result, the sequel ends up being a disappointing entry into the franchise.

Outdated tropes and half-hearted execution

Chandramukhi 2 feels startlingly outdated, both in its content and execution. P Vasu makes little attempt at modernising the narrative and the aesthetics. There is an extended first act, establishing the rift between Pandian (Raghava Lawrence) and the family only to set everything right in a matter of minutes. This switch is hard to digest. Pandian tells everyone about the sacrifices made by the family’s estranged daughter years ago. This sequence feels stretched and is devoid of emotional heft.

The only trope that works is the banter between Pandian and his comic sidekick Murugesan, played by Vadivelu. There is one particularly long sequence where Pandian plays a prank on Murugesan at night. It is over 8 minutes long but holds up because of Raghava and Vadivelu's chemistry. In fact, Vadivelu's scenes are some of the better moments in the film.

Raghava Lawrence’s performance is uneven

When Pandian makes his entry in a gravity-defying action sequence, it reinforces that over-the-top heroism is the standard protocol for any conventional potboiler. However, in retrospect, Raghava’s action-filled intro seems over-compensatory in nature because there is very little charm to his character.

(Vadivelu and Raghava Lawrence are humourous in Chandramukhi 2 | Image: X)

He is far better in the period scenes where he plays the king. Although it takes some time to get used to the heightened pitch of his performance. He simply lacks the screen presence that is required to carry a film like this. However, it’s not that Raghava’s undoing alone.

A confusing narrative

The storyline itself seems confusing with no clarity as to who takes center stage. Pandian doesn’t possess qualities that make him worthy of being labelled the film's ‘hero’. Another aspect that is a letdown is Chandramukhi's entry (the supernatural character is played by Kangana Ranaut), which comes too late in the film. Even more disappointing is the fact that there is little agency given to her character.

Chandramukhi might be alluring as a performer, but there is nothing remarkable about the character. This becomes evident later on, as one looks for reasons to root for her thirst for revenge.

(Chandramukhi plays out in past and present | Image: X)

In all fairness and objectivity, it’s the long-haired pandit character who can be truly called the film’s protagonist. It is his advice and decisions that drive the film to its end. The narrative is uneven and the switchover from flashbacks to the present time is not smooth. It doesn’t help that the supporting cast feels like stand-ins, only trying to fill in the void.

Kangana appears to be sidelined even after she makes a much-awaited entry in the second half of the film. Her scenes don't do justice to her caliber and range and she ends up being underutilised in the convoluted plot.

Watch it or skip it?

Chandramukhi 2 has nothing new to offer. Even if you are a Raghava Lawrence fan, there is nothing much on offer from him or the film to keep you glued to your seat.

Bottomline

Vadivelu delivers plenty of laughter and Raghava Lawrence delivers a few good moments in the flashback sequences. However, that isn't enough to make Chandramukhi 2 more than an average film at best.

Rating: 2.5/5