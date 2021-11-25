Last Updated:

'Maanaadu' Twitter Review: Silambarasan Starrer Sci-fi Movie Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens

Silambarasan aka Simbu starrer 'Maanaadu' arrived at the theatres in Tamil Nadu today. Here is how netizens are reacting to the sci-fi thriller.

Despite several issues, Silambarasan aka Simbu starrer Maanaadu arrived at the theatres in Tamil Nadu on November 25. The actor and the film were welcomed to the big screen with fans singing and dancing outside the cinema halls. As per the netizens' response to the film, it is expected to cross the Rs 50 crores benchmark and also enter the elite Rs 100 crores club.

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of tweets from the film and Silambarasan's fans. While some gave extra marks for the film's plot, others were simply impressed by the unrecognisable look of Simbu. Here is how fans have reacted to this sci-fi thriller.

Netizens react to the Silambarasan starrer Maanaadu

A Twitter user reflected how Silambarasan's role had a balance of emotions and action. The user gave the film a rating of 4.5 on 5 and wrote, "one word review is 4.5/5. Excellent performance from cast especially @SilambarasanTR_  (Both in mass & emotional roles), @iam_SJSuryah's cop role, SAC's CM role." "@vp_offl  made a seat edge thriller here with a Terrific making," the user added. Another user was thrilled to watch Silambarasan's return to the big screens. The viewer penned, "The MAN is back, he’s ruling the screen!"

One of the users was seemingly thrilled to watch the film. The user gave an extra score to the movie for the lead role's powerpack acting. The tweet read, "Cool's Review 5.5/5 extra score Good 1st Half & Excellent 2nd Half. STR's Performance Thaaru Maar. Career Best Movie. Venkat Prabhu. SJ Suryah Ultimate. Yuvan BGM Vera Level.SAC. Technically brilliant. Climax and Screenplay Big Plus. Sureshot Hit." The South star seemingly has a fanbase across the world. A user from South Africa highlighted how the film's screenplay was the foundation of the movie.

More about Maanaadu

Maanaadu stars Silabarasan in the lead role of Abdul Khaaliq and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. The film is a political sci-fi thriller, whose plot revolves around the theory of time loop. The film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu, while Suresh Kamatchi bankrolled it. The film's cast also includes SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Manoj Bharathiraja, Udhaya, Aravind Akash, and Ravikanth in pivotal roles.

