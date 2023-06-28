Ram Kapoor Reveals Inspiration Behind His Character In Vidya Balan Starrer Neeyat

Ram Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Neeyat. The trailer of the movie was released on June 22 and generated a positive response. Actor Ram Kapoor spilled the beans about his character in Neeyat in a new interview.

The Anu Menon directorial Neeyat features Vidya Balan in the lead.

The movie is scheduled to release on July 7 in theatres.

The film is slated to be a murder mystery.

Ram Kapoor's inspiration for his character in Neeyat

Ram Kapoor plays the role of Ashish Kapoor, a billionaire who gathers his friends and family for a glamorous birthday celebration. However, as per the trailer, his character is found dead, leading to a maze of suspicion. Speaking about the film and his role, the actor told ANI that he ‘immediately fell in love with the project’ as soon as he heard the script. He also added that he thinks he is well-suited to play Ashish Kapoor.

(Ram Kapoor as Ashish Kapoor in the film Neeyat. I Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Ram Kapoor also mentioned that getting into the character was not difficult for him at all. He said that the role was ‘relatable’ for him. The actor explained that he drew inspiration for the character from his own father. He said, “My father was also a typical North Indian Punjabi man who could be very loud and opinionated, and he was also very well-to-do, very successful. There were similarities between him and my character, so I based the building blocks of the character on my father.” He said that he discussed the idea with director Anu Menon, and she helped him make it personal.

Vidya Balan leads the whodunnit murder mystery

The official trailer for Neeyat was released on June 22. Vidya Balan plays the role of an investigating officer who is brought on board when a billionaire is found dead in the Scottish countryside. The suspects are his own friends and family members. The film takes on a classic 'locked-room' murder mystery where everyone has a motive and are all confined to a particular space. Helmed by Anu Menon, the film is produced by Vikram Malhotra and boasts of an ensemble star cast comprising Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, Rahul Bose, Amrita Puri, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami and Shashank Arora amongst others.