'O2' Movie Twitter Review: Nayanthara's Survival Thriller Gets Mixed Reviews From Netizens

As the fans were curiously awaiting the release of Nayanthara's highly-anticipated survival thriller movie, O2, there was a significant buzz surrounding the film prior to its release on 17th June. Written and Directed by GS Viknesh, the film is billed as a suspense thriller chronicling the 12-hour-long nerve-wracking journey of people trapped inside a bus under the ground. It has been bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, while Vishal Chandrasekhar has provided the music. As the fans begin watching the film on Disney+ Hotstar the moment it features online, take a look at how they are reacting to Nayanthara's performance in the film.

O2 Twitter Review

Fans and moviegoers took to Twitter and shared their reviews after watching Nayanthara’s latest movie soon after it was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A fan wrote that the basic plot behind the film was nice, however, there was less scope for Nayanthara and the screenplay was quite weak. Meanwhile, another fan hailed the filmmaker GS Viknesh for his brilliant attempt while thanking the producers of the film for such a film. Another fan mentioned that though the film was a unique attempt in Kollywood cinema, the execution of the idea was very poor. The fans also stated that the writing could've been made better to make the film more gripping for the viewers. Take a look at the netizens’ reactions to Nayanthara’s latest venture.

#O2 review: 2.6/5

A very unique attempt in Kollywood cinema. The idea is good, but then the execution is poor. The screenplay also not good. Many logic loopholes. The writing should have been better to ultimately make the movie more gripping/thrilling. Average!!#O2review #Vikram — cinemapaithiyam (@loki80740190) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the romantic comedy-drama film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will now be seen in Mohan Raja’s upcoming political-thriller Godfather, which stars superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Bankrolled under the banners of Konidela Production and Super Good Films, the actioner is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The original film starred Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in prominent roles. She also has the Tamil drama, Gold, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pipeline.

Image: Twitter/@DreamWarriorpic