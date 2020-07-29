2 Chainz All Set To Go Head-to-head With Rick Ross For The Next VERZUZ Rap Battle

2 Chainz vs Rick Ross is all set to happen in the next live session of the Verzuz battle. The two prominent rappers will go head to head in a live session streamed on Instagram and Apple Music. The previous episode of Verzuz battle put up DMX against Snoop Dogg. The live session gained some tremendous views and thus fans demanded another rap battle session. The next rap battle will thus be between 2 Chainz and Rick Ross. The rappers will go head to head with each other in August. Fans of both the rappers are extremely excited to watch the showdown between them.

2 Chainz and Rick Ross Set to Go Head To Head on VERZUZ

Both 2 Chainz and Rick Ross have been in the rap industry for a long time and have dominated the charts with their music. 2 Chainz himself has a long list of hit records such as “No Lie,” “Good Drank,” “It’s a Vibe,” “Birthday Song,” “Watch Out,” “I’m Different,” and “Big Amount”. The rapper has dominated the Billboard charts with his music and has garnered the love of millions of fans worldwide. In 2012, his album Based on a T.R.U Story debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard chart. Later in 2017, 2 Chainz won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Performance for the song, “No Problem”.

Rick Ross too proves to be a tough competitor with several smashing hits over the years. His songs “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin,” “B.M.F (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “Diced Pineapples,” “The Boss” and “Hustlin.’” were huge chartbusters upon release. His debut album itself secured the number one spot on Billboards top 200. The debut album Port of Miami became a huge hit and maintained its position at the top for a long time. Since then, Rick Ross has been nominated for five Grammy Awards. Thus both 2 Chainz and Rick Ross are incredibly talented rappers and therefore fans wish to see how a battle between the two greats turns out to be. The previous rap battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX gained record-breaking views on Instagram live. Verzuz was truly impressed by the support and posted the stats on its social media feed thanking the supporters.

