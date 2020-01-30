Rick Ross Looking To Team Up With NBA Legend Dwyane Wade To Set Up NFL Team

The National Football League (NFL) is among the most entertaining sports leagues in the world. While the likes of the NBA, the Premier League and the Major League Baseball (MLB) have experienced exponential growth over the years, the NFL is right up there with the best of them. Therefore, it comes as not much of a surprise that former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and rapper Rick Ross are considering co-owning an NFL team in the near future.

Rick Ross looking to team up with Dwyane Wade to set up NFL team

The roots of the friendship of Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade can probably be traced back to 2006. That was the year Dwyane Wade won his first title in Miami Heat colours. It was also the year Rick Ross rose to prominence with his debut album, "Port of Miami". In an interview with a leading magazine, Rick Ross talked about the possibility of owning an NFL team with Dwyane Wade.

In the interview, Rick Ross is heard asking, "Let's say the opportunity presented itself and we had the opportunity to buy ourselves an NFL team. Is that something we move forward on?" Dwyane Wade, in turn, replies in the affirmative, saying, "I move forward. I move forward on it.". In another interview with ESPN, Rick Ross once again confirmed the discussion.

Dwyane Wade and Rick Ross = NFL co-owners? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HU9ETIqf3s — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2019

“That was a conversation that me and D Wade had and, you know, it wasn’t nothing serious at the time…But would I? Of course I would. Is that something I would be interested in? Of course I would.” - Rick Ross

Perhaps Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade will be moving this discussion into concrete talks once the Super Bowl is done and dusted. The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami this weekend as they battle it out for Super Bowl glory. The Super Bowl LIV game will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

