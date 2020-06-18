Rapper 2 Chainz Sued By Pablo Escobar's Family For Trademark Infringement: Reports

Rapper 2 Chainz's new Escobar Restaurant & Tapas chain has now landed him in a lawsuit. The American rapper reportedly used the face of Pablo Escobar as the logo for his restaurant without the prior permission of his family. This is why Pablo Escobar’s household firm, Escobar Inc., has reportedly filed a lawsuit against 2 Chainz's Atlanta restaurants.

2 Chainz faces lawsuit over using the face and model of Pablo Escobar for his restaurant

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube

Rapper 2 Chainz reportedly used the face of Pablo Escobar to promote his two new Atlanta restaurants, Escobar Restaurant & Tapas. According to Pablo Escobar's family firm, Escobar Inc., 2 Chainz violated federal law by commercially using Escobar's name and likeness without authorization from the family. Moreover, 2 Chainz even named his two new Atlanta restaurants after Pablo Escobar and even sold clothing and merchandise with the restaurant's name.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Expresses Gratitude And Respect To Indian Army As 'Lakshya' Clocks 16 Years

Escobar Inc. further claimed that they owned the rights and trademark to Escobar's face on any kind of logo or merchandise. According to them, 2 Chainz is just using Escobar's name to promote his restaurant on social media. Escobar Inc. also pointed out that 2 Chainz restaurants sold 'Escobar Crab Cakes', further violating the trademark that Escobar Inc. held over Pablo Escobar's name and face.

Reportedly, Escobar Inc. is now suing 2 Chainz and his Atlanta restaurants for damages worth over $ 10 million. Escobar's family also wants to block 2 Chainz from using Pablo Escobar's face to promote his restaurants. This is not the only controversy sparked by 2 Chainz's new Atlanta restaurants.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Has 'mazdoor-like Hardworking Spirit', Recalls Early Struggles

Just a few months ago, 2 Chainz faced backlash after he decided to open his restaurants during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving criticism from fans and authorities, 2 Chainz decided to push back the launch of his Atlanta restaurants. However, 2 Chainz did open his restaurants in May of 2020. But his chain was quickly shut down by Georgia State Police on May 25, 2020, as they found out that it was crowded, active, and loud even during the pandemic. According to authorities, the restaurants completely violated COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read | Salman Khan With Preity Zinta Or Bhumika Chawla: Which Pair Have Better Chemistry?

[Promo from 2 Chainz Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.