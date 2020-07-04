'2 Km Rule Doesn't Make Sense': Sona Mohapatra Opines As She Writes To Maharashtra CM

As the novel coronavirus cases in the country top the 6 lakh mark, cops in Mumbai, announced a new measure on social media that got the internet baffled. Taking to Twitter, police on June 28 warned Mumbaikars not to drive beyond 2 kms from their area of residence, saying they would seize the vehicles of those that violated the norm.

Reacting to the move, Sona Mohapatra on Saturday took to her Twitter handle and wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Mohapatra asserted that the rule 'doesn't make any sense'. She wrote, "I’ve travelled out of #Mumbai to be with family but feel the cruelty of the 2 km rule of the lockdown there. Freelancers calling in for help because their livelihoods have been snatched away, savings gone. How long can this go on @OfficeofUT 2km doesn’t make sense." [sic]

Mumbaikars miffed with Police's '2-km-radius' travel rule, question logic

As a reminder to the public that the battle against coronavirus was ongoing, the police reiterated that it was mandatory to follow the precautionary measures in order to save lives. While the government announced the phased reopening of businesses in the state of Maharashtra, the cops stressed that non-essential movement beyond 2 kms was not allowed.

In a tweet, the police wrote that in view of lockdown relaxation for the economy to recover under the state government’s guidelines, the public has been observed meandering aimlessly. Further, the cops urged the Mumbaikars to act responsibly to reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus and urged that the residents must stay within the 2 km of their housing to avoid their cars confiscated by the police.

'Hope Mumbai Police is...': Ranvir shares screenshot of Sushant's social media activity

Coronavirus Update

India's total COVID-19 cases rise to 648,315 of which 235,433 are active while 394,227 people have recovered. 18,655 people have died. Lockdown has been extended till July 31.

With 1372 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, July 3, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 81,634. At present, there are 24,483 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 52,392 after 1698 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 73 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 4,759. 58 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.