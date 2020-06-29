Mumbaikars Miffed With Police's '2-km-radius' Travel Rule, Question Logic

As India crossed 5 lakh mark of the novel coronavirus cases, cops in Mumbai, the worst impacted city from COVID-19 disease that accounts for nearly 1,64,626 cases, announced a new measure on social media that got the internet baffled. Taking to Twitter, police on June 28 warned Mumbaikars not to drive beyond 2kms from their area of residence, saying they would seize the vehicles of those that violated the norm. Instantly, users poured a slew of criticism against the authorities and the guidelines in the comments section.

The onslaught of mixed reactions followed after Mumbai Police posted a series of new health safety guidelines to stem the transmission of COVID-19 in the state. As a reminder to the public that the battle against coronavirus was ongoing, the police reiterated that it was mandatory to follow the precautionary measures in order to save lives. While the government announced the phased reopening of businesses in the state of Maharashtra, the cops stressed that non-essential movement beyond 2kms was not allowed.

In a tweet, the police wrote that in view of lockdown relaxation for the economy to recover under the state government’s guidelines, the public has been observed meandering aimlessly. Further, the cops urged the Mumbaikars to act responsibly to reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus and urged that the residents must stay within the 2 km of their housing to avoid their cars confiscated by the police. Users pointed out that there has been no official communication from the authorities about the "new rule".

Driving past 2 kms of your place of residence for ‘fun’?



'We know a spot' for your car. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

As per the above-mentioned protocol, any vehicle leaving the radius of 2kms from June 28 onwards caught in Mumbai doing non-essential activity would be penalized. Additionally, the Commissioner of Police tweeted that the vehicle would be seized by the police. However, the guidelines exempted people from driving for the purpose of attending work or medical emergencies. The cops tweeted saying that all non-essential movement such as shopping, salons, or visiting any restaurants or food joints were strictly prohibited after June 29. The internet, however, questioned how a person sitting in the closed car “would not infect others” and the police’s statement was “a big letdown.”

As the city reopens in phases under the guidelines of the State Government, it has been observed that many are violating the norms.



We appeal Mumbaikars to act responsibly & follow these guidelines at all times so that we can defeat COVID-19.#UnlockResponsibly pic.twitter.com/cj1aEr7nT1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 28, 2020

Netizens ask "who infects from the closed car?"

“I think now you are in the spot to answer everyone's common query of how a person sitting in a closed car can infect or get infected by COVID. I appreciate what y'all do to curb the virus, but statements like this are a big letdown,” a user reacted. This is how others reacted on the post.

Shouldn't you give us notice on this at least 24 hours! Citizens need to prepare.

Why is this not in mainstream press like TOI and IE?

Shouldn't the Chief Minister or at least our Mayor be announcing this?

Or is Maharahtra a Police State?? — Kishin Wadhwani (@recycledkw) June 28, 2020

Haven't understood the need or logic? Where would someone go other than where they're allowed? Now whether that's within 2 kms or not, how does that matter? Am seriously trying to understand the logic as otherwise it looks like a revenue generation opportunity. — Rajesh Panicker (@rpanicker64) June 28, 2020

There is no official order that we can find from the state government. Can you upload or highlight the same and till no such official order is shared with the citizen kindly refrain from impounding vehicles — Ambrish Singh (@indian_1976) June 28, 2020

Rules are declared on your twitter handle at 6 pm, but it is implemented on same day since afternoon. How will citizens know the rules when they are not declared in advance ?

Many people are already under stress and depression due to lockdown. This will increase suffering. — Aman G. Bellani (@agbellani) June 28, 2020

You can make as many new posts as you wish but we ll ask the same question again and again

"Where is the official circular"

You consider yourself smart ? Before issuing any circular you started penalizing the people since morninghttps://t.co/pIElGxD2vx — Satya Poojary (@poojarysatya) June 28, 2020

Agreed !!! My brother’s bike was impounded.... no explanation given and when the citizens ask for an answer further charges are pressed by abusing power..... @MumbaiPolice this totally unfair — joanna fernandes (@fernandesjoanna) June 28, 2020

@CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @uddhavthackeray @AnilDeshmukhNCP this is an absolute wierd decision,one side cm sir is saying not to use the word lockdown and this order is totally against the gradual opening,does the police want to restrict the use of open spaces(1/) — nitZ (@nitzopedia) June 28, 2020

Under which provisions have police confiscated vehicles, pls let us know. Police are bound to follow law of the country. This is not banana republic. The State Govt has not issued any notification banning 2 Kms things. So pls follow the law, then citizens will follow — Adv Ankit L Shah (@ankitshahmumbai) June 28, 2020

Then why is the @mygovMaha and @CMOMaharashtra calling this as unlock phase. One side you all say unlock, other side you want us not to move outside 2 km. What is this LOCKDOWN OR UNLOCK? — Deepak Patel (@timberlandply) June 28, 2020

