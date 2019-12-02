2019 Hit Songs | Best Road Trip Playlist To Listen To On The Go

What is a journey without songs? How would the vibe in the car full of friends be if there is no loud music playing to sing along with everyone? Good music while travelling is as important as the travel kit essentials. With a number of songs releasing every day, the playlist is constantly updated. Here are the best travel Bollywood songs from 2019. Read ahead to know more-

2019 jukebox - Top road trip songs

The Wakhra Song

Movie: Judgementall Hai Kya

Artists: Raja Kumari, Lisa Mishra, Navv Inder

Featuring: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao

O Saki Saki

Movie: Batla House

Artists: Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak

Featuring: Nora Fatehi

Duniyaa

Movie: Luka Chuppi

Artists: Dhvani Bhanushali, Akhil

Featuring: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan

Ghungroo

Movie: War

Artists: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Vishal-Shekhar

Featuring: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor

Slow Motion

Movie: Bharat

Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Nakash Aziz

Featuring: Salman Khan, Disha Patani

Chashni

Movie: Bharat

Artists: Abhijeet Srivastava

Featuring: Salman Khan, Katrina kaif

Coca Cola

Movie: Luka Chuppi

Artists: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Young Desi

Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon

The Jawaani Song

Movie: Student of the Year 2

Artists: Kishore Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev

Featuring: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria

Dil Hi Toh Hai

Movie: The Sky Is Pink

Artists: Arijit Singh, Nikhil D’Souza, Antara Mitra

Featuring: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar

Woh Din

Movie: Chhichhore

Artists: Arijit Singh, Pritam

Featuring: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shradha Kapoor

Shaitan Ka Sala

Movie: Housefull 4

Artists: Vishal Dadlani, Sohail Sen

Featuring: Akshay Kumar

Dheeme Dheeme

Movie: Pati Patni Aur Woh

Artists: Tony Kakkar

Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday

Entire albums

Gully Boy

The Gully Boy album is a mixed one. The album has pop music, along with emotional tunes, and even poems. The album has over 18 songs, including the most famous, Asli Hip Hop, Sher Aaya Sher, and many more. The singers of these various songs include artists like Divine, Dub Sharma, and Ranveer Singh himself, along with others.

Kabir Singh

The Kabir Singh album is full of soulful songs. From Kaise Hua to Mere Sohneya, all the songs are perfect to hear at any time. Artists like Arijit Singh and Akhil Sachdeva have contributed to the making of the Kabir Singh album. It is absolutely perfect for a road trip.

