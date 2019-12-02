The Debate
The Debate
2019 Hit Songs | Best Road Trip Playlist To Listen To On The Go

Music

With a number of songs releasing every day, the playlist is constantly updated. Here are the best travel Bollywood songs from 2019. Read ahead

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
2019 hit songs

What is a journey without songs? How would the vibe in the car full of friends be if there is no loud music playing to sing along with everyone? Good music while travelling is as important as the travel kit essentials. With a number of songs releasing every day, the playlist is constantly updated. Here are the best travel Bollywood songs from 2019. Read ahead to know more-

2019 jukebox - Top road trip songs

The Wakhra Song

  • Movie: Judgementall Hai Kya
  • Artists: Raja Kumari, Lisa Mishra, Navv Inder
  • Featuring: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao

O Saki Saki

  • Movie: Batla House
  • Artists: Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak
  • Featuring: Nora Fatehi

Duniyaa

  • Movie: Luka Chuppi
  • Artists: Dhvani Bhanushali, Akhil
  • Featuring: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan

Ghungroo

  • Movie: War
  • Artists: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Vishal-Shekhar
  • Featuring: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor

Slow Motion

  • Movie: Bharat
  • Artists: Shreya Ghoshal, Nakash Aziz
  • Featuring: Salman Khan, Disha Patani

Chashni

  • Movie: Bharat
  • Artists: Abhijeet Srivastava
  • Featuring: Salman Khan, Katrina kaif

Coca Cola

  • Movie: Luka Chuppi

  • Artists: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Young Desi
  • Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon

The Jawaani Song

  • Movie: Student of the Year 2

  • Artists: Kishore Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev
  • Featuring: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria

Dil Hi Toh Hai

  • Movie: The Sky Is Pink

  • Artists: Arijit Singh, Nikhil D’Souza, Antara Mitra
  • Featuring: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar

Woh Din

  • Movie: Chhichhore

  • Artists: Arijit Singh, Pritam
  • Featuring: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shradha Kapoor

Shaitan Ka Sala

  • Movie: Housefull 4

  • Artists: Vishal Dadlani, Sohail Sen
  • Featuring: Akshay Kumar

Dheeme Dheeme

  • Movie: Pati Patni Aur Woh

  • Artists: Tony Kakkar
  • Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday

Entire albums

Gully Boy

The Gully Boy album is a mixed one. The album has pop music, along with emotional tunes, and even poems. The album has over 18 songs, including the most famous, Asli Hip Hop, Sher Aaya Sher, and many more. The singers of these various songs include artists like Divine, Dub Sharma, and Ranveer Singh himself, along with others.

Kabir Singh

The Kabir Singh album is full of soulful songs. From Kaise Hua to Mere Sohneya, all the songs are perfect to hear at any time. Artists like Arijit Singh and Akhil Sachdeva have contributed to the making of the Kabir Singh album. It is absolutely perfect for a road trip.

 

 

Published:
