2019 Hit Songs | Best Road Trip Playlist To Listen To On The Go

What is a journey without songs? How would the vibe in the car full of friends be if there is no loud music playing to sing along with everyone? Good music while travelling is as important as the travel kit essentials. With a number of songs releasing every day, the playlist is constantly updated. Here are the best travel Bollywood songs from 2019. Read ahead to know more-
The Wakhra Song
O Saki Saki
Duniyaa
Ghungroo
Slow Motion
Chashni
Coca Cola
Movie: Luka Chuppi
The Jawaani Song
Movie: Student of the Year 2
Dil Hi Toh Hai
Movie: The Sky Is Pink
Woh Din
Movie: Chhichhore
Shaitan Ka Sala
Movie: Housefull 4
Dheeme Dheeme
Movie: Pati Patni Aur Woh
The Gully Boy album is a mixed one. The album has pop music, along with emotional tunes, and even poems. The album has over 18 songs, including the most famous, Asli Hip Hop, Sher Aaya Sher, and many more. The singers of these various songs include artists like Divine, Dub Sharma, and Ranveer Singh himself, along with others.
The Kabir Singh album is full of soulful songs. From Kaise Hua to Mere Sohneya, all the songs are perfect to hear at any time. Artists like Arijit Singh and Akhil Sachdeva have contributed to the making of the Kabir Singh album. It is absolutely perfect for a road trip.
