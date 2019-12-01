Kiara Advani's Best Songs That Should Be Added To Every Fan's Playlist

Kiara Advani had her first commercial success with a brief appearance in the 2019 sports biopic on M.S. Dhoni. She gained more popularity after the movie Kabir Singh, which also featured Shahid Kapoor. Most of Kiara Advani films had great songs that were immensely enjoyed by audiences. Here we have compiled a list of some of her best medleys.

Urvashi

The famous music video Urvashi was originally choreographed by Prabhudheva. The magic, class, and most of all beats in this song will refresh the minds of people. The 'Urvashi' remake features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the music video and was a part of the movie Kabir Singh. This new version of Urvashi is bold with the tadka of the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara. The dance movements of these actors are infectious.

Cheez badi

Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar's voices add a bit of punch to the recreated version of this 90s hit song. Udit Narayan was also a part of the original version. The song's lyrics are entirely revamped from its original version. Kiara looks stunning in her red dress.

Kaise Hua

The song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song depicts the lead characters Kabir and Preeti in college, where they first met and fell in love. It is a cute love song from the movie Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Dhup Chik

The song has catchy words and the best beats. Fugly's production project by Akshay Kumar gave a whole new style with their track 'Dhup Chik.' The music is a mixture of unusual Haryanvi lyrics and has an amazing foot-tapping rhythm.

