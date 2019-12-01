The Debate
The Debate
Kiara Advani's Best Songs That Should Be Added To Every Fan's Playlist

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is one of the fresh faces of Bollywood who gained immense popularity with the movie Kabir Singh; check out a few of the best songs that feature her

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara advani

Kiara Advani had her first commercial success with a brief appearance in the 2019 sports biopic on M.S. Dhoni. She gained more popularity after the movie Kabir Singh, which also featured Shahid Kapoor. Most of Kiara Advani films had great songs that were immensely enjoyed by audiences. Here we have compiled a list of some of her best medleys.

Read: Good Newwz Trailer Trends On YouTube, Kiara Advani Shares Excitement

Urvashi

The famous music video Urvashi was originally choreographed by Prabhudheva. The magic, class, and most of all beats in this song will refresh the minds of people. The 'Urvashi' remake features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the music video and was a part of the movie Kabir Singh. This new version of Urvashi is bold with the tadka of the sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara. The dance movements of these actors are infectious.

 

Read: Kiara Advani To Join Varun And Bhumi For Shashank Khaitan’s Next?

Cheez badi

Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar's voices add a bit of punch to the recreated version of this 90s hit song. Udit Narayan was also a part of the original version. The song's lyrics are entirely revamped from its original version.  Kiara looks stunning in her red dress.

 

Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu's Second Schedule To Start In 2020

Kaise Hua

The song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song depicts the lead characters Kabir and Preeti in college, where they first met and fell in love. It is a cute love song from the movie Kabir Singh, which features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. 

 

Read: Kiara Advani: The Good Newwz Star Opens Up About Depression

Dhup Chik

The song has catchy words and the best beats. Fugly's production project by Akshay Kumar gave a whole new style with their track 'Dhup Chik.' The music is a mixture of unusual Haryanvi lyrics and has an amazing foot-tapping rhythm.

 

Read: Kiara Advani Excited For The Release Of Good Newwz Song Chandigarh Mein, Shares A Still

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
