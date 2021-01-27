2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here's When The Award Ceremony Will Air

Quick links:
2021 Billboard Music Awards is one of the most popular music awards held annually and honours a variety of artists who have achieved great numbers, social engagement, radio airplay, etc in the journey of the song or album. As the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers have announced the 2021 Billboard Music Awards date along with other interesting details about it. Read further ahead to know about 2021 Billboard Music Award’s nominations and the date when it will be aired.
2021 Billboard Music Awards is an annual award show held by an American entertainment media brand, Billboard. Unlike other Music Awards, Billboard Music Award’s nominations and winners are finalised on the basis of the Billboard Chart that includes albums and songs’ streaming, sales, touring, social engagement, radio airplay and touring. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards date has been set as May 23 and will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards date was fixed in April 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but was shifted to October 14 due to COVID-19 pandemic and now finally it will air in May. The ceremony is expected to involve live performances, pop culture moments, surprise collaborations as well as the granting of the annual ICON award. Take a look at the list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Chart Achievement: Harry Styles
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”
Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”
Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top Touring Artist: Pink
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”
