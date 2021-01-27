2021 Billboard Music Awards: Here's When The Award Ceremony Will Air

2021 Billboard Music Awards is one of the most popular music awards held annually and honours a variety of artists who have achieved great numbers, social engagement, radio airplay, etc in the journey of the song or album. As the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers have announced the 2021 Billboard Music Awards date along with other interesting details about it. Read further ahead to know about 2021 Billboard Music Award’s nominations and the date when it will be aired.

2021 Billboard Music Awards date

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards! See you LIVE Sunday, May 23 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/yNa4izcJQx — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) January 25, 2021

2021 Billboard Music Awards is an annual award show held by an American entertainment media brand, Billboard. Unlike other Music Awards, Billboard Music Award’s nominations and winners are finalised on the basis of the Billboard Chart that includes albums and songs’ streaming, sales, touring, social engagement, radio airplay and touring. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards date has been set as May 23 and will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards date was fixed in April 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but was shifted to October 14 due to COVID-19 pandemic and now finally it will air in May. The ceremony is expected to involve live performances, pop culture moments, surprise collaborations as well as the granting of the annual ICON award. Take a look at the list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

2021 Billboard Music Awards list of winners:

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Chart Achievement: Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”

Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”



Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Pink

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”

