Cardi B Tweets About Wanting To Own An Owl; Fans Send All Kinds Of Reactions

Cardi B is known to be completely open and unfiltered while expressing her opinions and views on almost everything on her social media. Her Twitter account sees the singer putting out a number of tweets on a daily basis, which carry her thoughts on basically anything, and the singer shows no hesitation at all while doing so. She has quite recently put out a tweet which talks about an unusual desire of the singer unexpectedly, about owning an owl. Have a look at what the singer tweeted along with her fans’ reaction.

Cardi B wants to own an owl

Cardi B unapologetically talks about several issues in the United States, whether related to politics or otherwise. Many of her tweets are often out of the blue, which talks about her random thoughts and experiences. Tweeting about an unusual desire that she has, Cardi B wrote about wanting to own an owl. She also wrote that she would name the owl ‘Wisely’ after she gets one. Her random tweet invoked all kinds of reactions from her followers on Twitter, as they sent out some confused and witty reactions as well.

I wanna own a owl 🦉.I want to name it Wisely. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2021

While many supported her desire and encouraged the singer to do so, there were also some netizens who could not figure out her unexpected tweet and the reason behind getting an owl. Some were even seen asking her the reason behind the selection of the particular name for the owl. Some fans come up with witty comments about her tweet.

While the singer often gets trolled or criticised about some of the tweets that she puts up, it seemingly makes no difference to her as she continues to do so till the present day.

That’s cute please do it — 🌈boobear😌 (@Thisisbryyy_) January 22, 2021

I’ll be your owl — Destiny (@destahkneej) January 22, 2021

Lmaoo why wisely — LT101 ™ ♥️ (@CoutureFinessin) January 22, 2021

Cardi B’s songs are often the points of discussions on social media and she has collaborated with a number of bands and artists on several occasions. The singer is also known to have been earlier involved in a number of controversies with some of the other known celebrities as well. She had recently released her new song titled WAP which also feature the rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

