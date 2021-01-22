NYC Engineer Emily Lazar Gets Three Grammy Nominations In 2021; Feels Elated

As Emily Lazar has done tons of brilliant work in her career creating a bunch of amazing pieces of songs as a mastered engineer, she became a hot topic on the internet when it was revealed that she was a part of the Grammy nominations this year. It came out as a shock to her as well because she was nominated for three of her songs and realised that she was dominating the Grammys 2021. Read further ahead to know more about Emily Lazar’s Grammy nominations.

Emily Lazar’s Grammy nominations 2021

In the world of audio engineering, there is still a massive gender gap. But within this industry, Emily Lazar has been blazing a trail forward. https://t.co/ffnr0Dmdb1 #EmilyLazar #Audio #Music pic.twitter.com/53zwarf8c1 — The Global Interview (@globalintv) August 19, 2020

According to an article by NY Daily News, it was recently revealed that New York’s mastered engineer Emily Lazar has been nominated for three of her works at the Grammys 2021. Her albums have been nominated under the category of Best Album of the Year and those albums include:

Everyday Life- Coldplay

Produced by Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, it is the eighth studio album of the popular band Coldplay. The songs have been written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin while the mastering engineer being Emily Lazar.

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

The singer, writer and producer of the album is Jacob Collier while the mastering engineers are Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood.

Women in Music Pt. III – Haim

This is the third studio album by the popular American band named Haim and the songs are written by Batmanglij, Alana Haim, D. Haim, Este Haim & Rechtshaid while the album is produced by Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid.

Becoming a triple nominee at the Grammys 2021, Emily Lazar expressed her amazement in a phone interview with the above-mentioned portal and added that when the first nomination was announced, it came out to be a little shock. By the time she knew about the third Grammy nomination, she said to herself why were they listing all the records that she worked on as these were all the three projects that she worked on last year. She further talked about her role as a mastered engineer stating how there was an invisible fence between engineers and artists and how it was not inviting, especially as a woman. She then mentioned how mastering engineer’s role on most albums comes at the end of the album-making process for the final audio polish on the album. Even Coldplay artist Chris Martin talked about Emily's triple nominations that if someone could achieve that in one go then it is a clear proof that they would be bringing something special.

