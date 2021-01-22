Cardi B Plans To Write A Song About Her Hardships Of Not Having A Driver's License

Cardi B is one of the most prominent American rappers and singers, and as her fans await her songs, they were surprised to see one of the latest posts on Cardi B’s Twitter that gave a hint of her upcoming song. All her fans were thrilled and confused at the same time after they read her post as the topic on which she wanted to write a song was quite quirky. Let’s have a look at Cardi B’s Twitter and see what she posted.

Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license.I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 19, 2021

Singer Cardi B recently took to her Twitter handle and tweeted this in which she talked about how a girl once wrote a song about getting her driver's license but on the other hand, she will write a song about not having a driver's license. She then added the reason why she wanted to write a song on this topic as she really wanted her McDonald’s at 4 a.m. last night instead of today but she couldn’t. In the end, she also stated how she had to sleep hungry as she couldn’t drive her way to buy a burger.

As there are tons of Cardi B’s music lovers, they couldn’t help but react to her quirky tweet. Many of them reacted with interesting solutions to her problem and she even responded to many of them. One of her fans asked her why she didn’t order through any of the food delivery apps to which she responded how she lived really far from all that and it would take at least 40 minutes for it to reach her and she wouldn’t wait that long.

While one of the others reminded her that she was a millionaire and could’ve made it happen easily, she responded how she wouldn’t call her driver at 4 a.m. and ask him if he was asleep and would get a cheeseburger for her. She then added how her set was knocked out so she had no choice but to eat air. Let’s have a look at Cardi B’s Twitter post and see how the fans reacted to it and how the artist responded to them.





Also read Rapper Bow Wow Defends Himself For His Packed Club Performance Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Also read Why Does Lil Wayne Need A Presidential Pardon? Find Out What Did The Rapper Do

Cardi B’s songs

Cardi B’s songs and albums are in several numbers and receive all the love from her fans. She has made many albums in her entire career and received positive reviews from critics and audiences most of the time. Some of Cardi B’s songs include Be Careful, No Limit, Girls Like You, Twerk, Please Me, I Like It, Money Bag, and many more.

Also Read What Happened To Baby CEO? Find Out Where The Rapper Is Now

Also Read Cardi B To Make Acting Debut As Lead In Paramount Pictures' 'Assistant Living'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.