Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Tweets That You Must Check Out

Taylor Swift, one of the most iconic contemporary pop stars, is widely active on social media. The singer will soon be making an appearance in Dear Class of 2020, that will be released on YouTube. She has a huge fan base and the singer has time and again given fans an insight into her daily activities and does not shy away from being open about her daily life. She has shared several memorable tweets over the years. Here are some of Taylor Swift's posts on Twitter that most people can relate to:

Taylor Swift's most memorable tweets you should not miss

Taylor Swift owns several pet cats named Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. All her pets have their own fan following just like the Grammy Award winner. Taylor Swift trolled one of her cat, Meredith and her trolling moment is something fans found relatable. Check out Taylor Swift's posts right here:

Captain Olivia Benson off duty like - pic.twitter.com/JJ5ff8syMU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 23, 2020

Taylor Swift shared a very interesting post on her Twitter handle. Taylor Swift opened up about her constant struggle when people stamp the long gown while walking. She posted a picture of a multi-coloured long gown lying on the floor and accompanied it with the caption, ''Can you just not step on our gowns? Fans found it hilarious as well as relatable as she expressed the common concern of people stepping on long gowns.

Can you just not step on our gowns? 💃 pic.twitter.com/A8QPkZicqS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 15, 2019

Taylor Swift's fans are also known as Swifties and they are widely regarded as one of the biggest fan groups existing in the music industry. Taylor Swift shared a fun and memorable moment with Katy Perry and the costumes that two sported. Swift can be seen sporting french fry costume and Katy Perry is donning a cheeseburger costume. The scene is actually featured in one of her music videos titled You Need To Calm Down.

A happy meal 🍔 🍟 💗 pic.twitter.com/hPAbOZEsKF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

There was yet another relatable moment when Taylor Swift shared the struggles of being jet-lagged. The pop singer-songwriter shared a selfie of herself flaunting a tired look and she expressed a jet lag experience by writing, ''According to my jet lag, it is one hundred o clock celsius. Have a look at the post shared by the Blank Space singer:

According to my jet lag it is one hundred o clock celsius. pic.twitter.com/F4rNMwFkNl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2019

