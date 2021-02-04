A R Rahman Comes On Board As Music Composer For Ishaan Khatter Starrer 'Pippa'

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP who is producing the upcoming tank-war film Pippa has shared the news that the music for the movie will be scored by the Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman. The movie will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift and Chef fame and its star cast will include Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli. Read along to know what the team has to say about having Rahman on-board.

A R Rahman gets on board the tank war film Pippa as music composer

In an elated announcement, RSVP and the makers of Pippa have announced that A R Rahman will be doing the background score for the upcoming movie. Rahman has worked along with the producers of Pippa earlier as well. The collaboration has resulted in some of the most iconic albums such as Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar and Delhi-6, amongst others.

The musician expressed his excitement on working with the team of Pippa, he said, "The story of Pippa has a very human connect. It's about every family, and I instantly related with it. I am looking forward to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala and others from the team”.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said, “Patriotic and inspiring music has been A.R. Rahman's forte since the beginning of his iconic career. We are happy to welcome the maestro onto team Pippa. Collaborating with him has always resulted in spectacular albums and I'm inclined to believe that his music will be the beating heart of our film”.

Further on, the director of the film, Raja Krishna Menon added, “It is an honour to work with A.R. Rahman on the album of Pippa. I'm very eager to collaborate with the maestro and we hope to create something truly memorable together”.

Pippa is the first-of-its-kind action-packed tank war film, which is an adaptation of the book The Burning Chaffees, authored by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Ishaan Khatter is playing the role of Brigadier Mehta in this unique story that talks in detail about the much celebrated Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as “Pippa”.

