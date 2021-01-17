DYK AR Rahman's Keyboard From His Teenage Days Is Displayed In His Chennai Studio?

Music Maestro AR Rahman was born into a family of composers. He assisted his father R.K Shekhar, who was a composer, with his work. His fans might not know that the keyboard that he played in the childhood is displayed in his studio in Chennai. Read further to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia.

DYK AR Rahman's old keyboard is on display in his Chennai studio?

According to FilmiBeat, AR Rahman has kept his keyboard in his Chennai studio. It is the same keyboard that he used to play during his teens. Another trivia about the composer is that he hasn't finished his education and was forced to leave school at the age of 15 due to low attendance. Take a look at some more fascinating facts that his fans must know, as per FilmiBeat.

There is a street in Markham, Ontario, Canada, that has been given his name in honour. It was renamed in November 2013.

AR Rahman shares his birthday with his son Ameen, i.e January 6.

While he was young, he wanted to pursue computer engineering.

He is the first Asian to win 2 Oscars that too in the same year.

Rahman revealed in 2012 that he received a Christmas card from the family of the President of the United States. He was also invited for dinner in the White House.

The composer lost his mother Kareema on December 28, 2020. It was his mother who pushed him to pursue a career in music. He is often heard talking about her in various interviews. It was after his father's death that he converted to Islam. He was born as Dileep Kumar. He is married to Saira Banu and three kids, two daughters and a son namely Ameen Khatija and Rahima.

AR Rahman's Songs

AR Rahman has delivered various hits over the years such as Chaiyya Chaiyaa, Masakali, Kun Faya Kun, Ye Jo Desh Hai, Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, Tere Bina, Khwaja Mere Khwaja, Tum Ho, Matargashti, Jiya Jale, Sadda Haq and many more. In 2020, the music maestro gave his voice for Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara. Along with this he also composed songs for Street Dancer 3D. On the work front, he is all set to join the team of Chiyaan Vikram's much-anticipated film titled Cobra. The Tamil language movie is a supernatural thriller to be directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios.

