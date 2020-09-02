A$AP Ferg Quits New York-based Hip Hop Collective A$AP Mob; Read Here

Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr. a.k.a A$AP Ferg recently quit the New York-based hip hop collective, A$AP Mob. This news was announced by the A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Illz on his Instagram account. A$AP Illz shared a series of Instagram stories wherein he accused A$AP Ferg.

A$AP Illz wrote, “They’ve been calling me ‘The Golden Child’ for years now and it’s not for no reason….. I been him. Damn right I ain’t no yes man but you n****s don’t respect that s***. Y’all rather have a n***a who’s not even halfway on my level around just cause he’s a yes man and do whatever you want at the snap of your fingers. Ferg aint ASAP NO MORE. Sorry guys. That n***a burnt out, songs dumb trash. Mr anthem can’t get right”.

A$AP Illz also shared a text conversation that he had with A$AP Ferg. A$AP Ferg wrote, “Call me, stop playing with me, I don’t even play with you”. This seemed to infuriate A$AP Illz due to which he said, “You played yourself. F*** off my line”.

A$AP Mob:

The A$AP Mob is a New York-based hip hop collective that was established in 2006. Its members include A$AP Ant, A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz, A$AP Josh, A$AP Lotto, A$AP Lou, A$AP Nast, A$AP P on the Boards, A$AP Relli, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ty Beats, and A$AP TyY.

The hip hop collective was established by the late A$AP Yams. Some of its former members include A$AP Press, A$AP Snacks, and Chynna Rogers. The New York-based hip-hop collective is famous for its Lords Never Worry mixtape and Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends album.

ASAP Ferg songs:

When he started his career, A$AP Ferg worked on an aggressive style of hip-hop music. A$AP Ferg collaborated with A$AP Rocky for several of his projects. Some of his famous songs include Work, Hands on Me, Get High, Kissin' Pink and several others.

A$AP Ferg’s Instagram:

A$AP Ferg is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, the rapper has about 3.9 million followers on Instagram. While A$AP Ferg often posts about his projects, he also shares his personal life on Instagram. Recently, Ferg shared a family picture on Instagram.

He captioned the post as, “Just Incase y’all was wondering where I get all my Jiggy from !!! D-Ferg senior and @ladyferg054 my aunt!! I was born like this 🥵 pops been had the iced out Ferg chain with the diamonds in the link and you see Kim with the Ferg Tatt on the arm. This the empire. #fergforever my cloth Diff !!” You can check out the post here:

