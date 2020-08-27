A$AP Rocky Confesses To Buying $11 T-shirts On A Show With Rihanna; Read

A$AP Rocky was recently seen on GQ’s “Face to Face”, 18 Questions with Rihanna. The video has been gaining a lot of attention on social media. The questions asked by Rihanna certainly got some unexpected answered that shocked the A$AP fan base. Read more to now about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky on GQ’s “Face to Face” 18 Questions with Rihanna

During the interview, A$AP Rocky spoke a lot about his personal life and revealed a fact that was not expected of him. One of those questions included the Testing rapper to name the last item he purchased for less than $20. He then revealed that he still buys $11 t-shirts, which even surprised the Umbrella singer. She then asked A$AP Rocky, “Where does A$AP Rocky buy a t-shirt for $11?” Rocky replied to the host by saying that he would totally take a free t-shirt. He even joked and said that his favourite price is “free-99”. The reaction to this revelation is mostly because he is known for his lavish lifestyle and his famous jewellery collection. Thus fans would not expect the platinum artist to opt for a cheap $11 t-shirt.

A$AP Rocky's net worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net-Worth, A$AP rocky's net worth is expected to be around $10 million.

A$AP Rocky has been an influential artist in the hip-hop industry. He got mainstream popularity in 2007 after two of his songs were picked by one of the tri-state areas most popular radio stations, Hot 97. His music videos also went viral of the internet leading him to a $3 million contract with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds Music. He soon started touring and released his debut album, Long. Live. A$AP in the year 2013. He has also started his A$AP merchandise brand and has soon signed a contract for worldwide representation with William Morris Endeavor. In 2016, Gucci decided to collaborate with his brand because of its growing popularity. The collaboration was called GUE$$ and inspired by the A$AP forever singer’s love for the brand's vintage '90s clothing that took him back to his childhood.

On the professional end, A$AP Rocky had released his third studio album, Testing in the year 2018. The album debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 and was also listed amongst the Top 50 albums of 2018 by various publications. It also featured some of the most popular stars of the hip-hop industry including Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi, Skepta, French Montana, Kodak Black, Dev Hynes, and FKA Twigs.

