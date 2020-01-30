Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Relationship Rumours Storm The Internet, Fans Go 'OMG'

Considered as one of the most dominant forces in the western pop music industry, Rihanna has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of people, as the singer-turned-actor has delivered a slew of successful songs throughout her illustrious career.

Rihanna, who is famous for her songs like Diamonds, Stay and Work, is also creating headlines for her alleged relationship with American rapper A$AP Rocky. Recently, the celebrity duo marked their presence at an award function, after which speculations about their alleged relationship have been rife on social media platforms.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Following reports of her splitting from her boyfriend of three years, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna has allegedly found a new flame in fellow artist A$AP Rocky.

Reportedly, Rihanna and A$AP's friendship goes way back to 2018, when the celebrity duo was spotted together on many occasions. However, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have rubbished the rumours in media and claimed that they were nothing more but just friends.

Fans React

It seems like fans of the celebrity-duo have been excited about A$sap Rocky and Rihanna's rumoured relationship, as they had some different opinions and have now taken to their social media handles to share the same. Take a look at how fans reacted:

*Rihanna starts dating ASAP Rocky*



Mfs that had no chance:pic.twitter.com/KfkiJ6WGHj — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) January 29, 2020

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky dating oh my god that child will be the prettiest child ever boy or girl 😭 — ellis (@elklien) January 29, 2020

rihanna and asap rocky are dating? bro...let me be part of that...please — emma bueno (@emy_lou181) January 29, 2020

What if Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are actually dating pic.twitter.com/Rk9HFtWTyU — Robzzz (@dxrlex) January 29, 2020

Me after finding out rhianna and asap Rocky are seeing each other pic.twitter.com/WfHAWmEUPA — Ruby Yates (@rubyyatess1) January 29, 2020

Rihanna is dating ASAP Rocky pic.twitter.com/mKvSa68hq0 — TAX EVASION🌬☄️ (@lightskinkilla6) January 29, 2020

