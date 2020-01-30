The Debate
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Relationship Rumours Storm The Internet, Fans Go 'OMG'

Music

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently marked their presence at an award function together, which ignited the rumours about their relationship, Here are details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rihanna

Considered as one of the most dominant forces in the western pop music industry, Rihanna has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of people, as the singer-turned-actor has delivered a slew of successful songs throughout her illustrious career.

Rihanna, who is famous for her songs like Diamonds, Stay and Work, is also creating headlines for her alleged relationship with American rapper A$AP Rocky. Recently, the celebrity duo marked their presence at an award function, after which speculations about their alleged relationship have been rife on social media platforms.

Also Read | Rihanna Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lakers' Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Following reports of her splitting from her boyfriend of three years, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna has allegedly found a new flame in fellow artist A$AP Rocky.

Reportedly, Rihanna and A$AP's friendship goes way back to 2018, when the celebrity duo was spotted together on many occasions. However, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have rubbished the rumours in media and claimed that they were nothing more but just friends. 

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Makes It To Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Celebrities 2019 List, Beats Rihanna, Jackie Chan And More

Fans React

It seems like fans of the celebrity-duo have been excited about A$sap Rocky and Rihanna's rumoured relationship, as they had some different opinions and have now taken to their social media handles to share the same. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Roots For A$AP Rocky's Release From Swedish Jail, Speaks To Sweden PM Stefan Löfven

Also Read | https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/hollywood-news/rihanna-and-aap-rocky-spotted-hanging-out.html

(Promo Image: Rihanna Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA