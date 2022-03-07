ACM Awards 2022: Performers List, Nominations And Everything You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@acmawards
As the 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards ceremony is all set to be held in Las Vegas, a list of presenters, performers, hosts, nominees, and more were recently unveiled escalating the curiosity of the fans. While Dolly Parton will be performing 'Big Dreams & Faded Jeans' with Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen will be making the live debut of his song, 'Down Home.'
Chris Young has been leading the pack with seven nods while Miranda Lambert and Walker Hayes are second in line with five nominations. On the other hand, Jordan Davis, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen each receive four nominations. Here's all you need to know about the ACM Awards 2022.
As the 57th ACM Awards ceremony will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on 7 March 2022, the audience can live stream the event at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, if you wish to watch the show in person, the tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
Dolly Parton feat. Kelsea Ballerini – “Big Dreams & Faded Jeans”
Gabby Barrett – “Let’s Go To Vegas”
Jimmie Allen – “Viva Las Vegas”
Gabby Barrett – “I Hope You Dance” (A reprise of her standout American Idol performance from 2018)
Jimmie Allen – “Down Home” (Live Debut)
Jason Aldean – TBA
Carrie Underwood – TBA
BRELAND & Thomas Rhett – “Praise The Lord” (Live Debut)
Kane Brown – “Leave You Alone” (Live Debut)
Luke Bryan – “UP”
Eric Church – TBA
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like” & “AA”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer – “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’”
Brothers Osborne – “Skeletons”
Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden – “Just The Way”
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Thomas Rhett – “Slow Down Summer”
Chris Stapleton – TBA
Chris Young – “Raised On Country”
Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny – “At The End Of A Bar”
Lady A – “What A Song Can Do”
Kelly Clarkson – “I Will Always Love You” (Dolly Parton Tribute)
The list of artists who will be presenting at the event includes Alan Ritchson, Derek Carr, Guy Torry, James Patterson, Jason Aldean, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, and Tom Pelphrey.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
• Eric Church
• Luke Combs
• Miranda Lambert
• Chris Stapleton
• Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Gabby Barrett
• Miranda Lambert
• Ashley McBryde
• Maren Morris
• Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Jimmie Allen
• Luke Combs
• Thomas Rhett
• Chris Stapleton
• Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
• Brooks & Dunn
• Brothers Osborne
• Dan + Shay
• LOCASH
• Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
• Lady A
• Little Big Town
• Midland
• Old Dominion
• The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Tenille Arts
• Priscilla Block
• Lily Rose
• Caitlyn Smith
• Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• HARDY
• Walker Hayes
• Ryan Hurd
• Parker McCollum
• Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
• 29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
• Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
• Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
• Famous Friends – Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
• The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
• Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
• Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
• Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
• If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
• You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
• 7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
• Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
• Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
• Knowing You – Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
• Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
• Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
• Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
• I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
• If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
• Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
• Jesse Frasure
• Nicolle Galyon
• Ashley Gorley
• Michael Hardy
• Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
• Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
• Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
• half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
• If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
• Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.