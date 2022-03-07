ACM Awards 2022: Performers List, Nominations And Everything You Need To Know

As the 57th Academy Of Country Music Awards ceremony is all set to be held in Las Vegas, a list of presenters, performers, hosts, nominees, and more were recently unveiled escalating the curiosity of the fans. While Dolly Parton will be performing 'Big Dreams & Faded Jeans' with Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen will be making the live debut of his song, 'Down Home.'

Chris Young has been leading the pack with seven nods while Miranda Lambert and Walker Hayes are second in line with five nominations. On the other hand, Jordan Davis, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen each receive four nominations. Here's all you need to know about the ACM Awards 2022.

How to watch ACM Awards 2022?

As the 57th ACM Awards ceremony will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on 7 March 2022, the audience can live stream the event at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, if you wish to watch the show in person, the tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Who’s Performing at the ACM Awards 2022?

Dolly Parton feat. Kelsea Ballerini – “Big Dreams & Faded Jeans”

Gabby Barrett – “Let’s Go To Vegas”

Jimmie Allen – “Viva Las Vegas”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope You Dance” (A reprise of her standout American Idol performance from 2018)

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home” (Live Debut)

Jason Aldean – TBA

Carrie Underwood – TBA

BRELAND & Thomas Rhett – “Praise The Lord” (Live Debut)

Kane Brown – “Leave You Alone” (Live Debut)

Luke Bryan – “UP”

Eric Church – TBA

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like” & “AA”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Brothers Osborne and Brittney Spencer – “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’”

Brothers Osborne – “Skeletons”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden – “Just The Way”

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Thomas Rhett – “Slow Down Summer”

Chris Stapleton – TBA

Chris Young – “Raised On Country”

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny – “At The End Of A Bar”

Lady A – “What A Song Can Do”

Kelly Clarkson – “I Will Always Love You” (Dolly Parton Tribute)

ACM Awards 2022 Presenters list

The list of artists who will be presenting at the event includes Alan Ritchson, Derek Carr, Guy Torry, James Patterson, Jason Aldean, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, and Tom Pelphrey.

ACM Awards 2022 Nominations list

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Miranda Lambert

• Chris Stapleton

• Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Gabby Barrett

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Maren Morris

• Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Jimmie Allen

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• LOCASH

• Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Tenille Arts

• Priscilla Block

• Lily Rose

• Caitlyn Smith

• Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• HARDY

• Walker Hayes

• Ryan Hurd

• Parker McCollum

• Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• 29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

• Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

• Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

• Famous Friends – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

• The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

• Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

• Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

• If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

• You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

• 7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

• Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

• Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

• Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

• Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

• Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

• Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

• I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

• If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

• Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

• Jesse Frasure

• Nicolle Galyon

• Ashley Gorley

• Michael Hardy

• Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

• Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

• half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

• If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

• Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

Image: Instagram/@acmawards