Adele Dismisses Breakup Rumours With Boyfriend Rich Paul; Reveals Plans For Brit Awards

With Adele and Rich Paul's breakup rumours doing rounds among the fans, the singer recently shut them down like a boss lady through her latest social media post. Adele also left her fans delighted on announcing her upcoming stint at the Brit Awards 2022. On the other hand, some fans also expressed their disappointment over her other shows being cancelled or postponed.

Adele shuts down breakup rumours with beau Rich Paul

Adele recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a blurry picture of herself in which she can be seen laughing out loud while holding a playing card in her hand. In the caption, she expressed her happiness at how she was performing at the Brits next week and even revealed that she will be appearing on Graham Norton's show for a chat.

Further, she dismissed the rumours about her breakup with Rich Paul and revealed that they were still together by stating that he sent his love to everyone.

The caption read, "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love." (sic)

While some fans were glad to hear the news about her Brit performance, others expressed their shock at her not responding to her postponed Las Vegas event.

Many of the fans also mentioned how they already booked their tickets to her upcoming show, whose dates weren't updated yet. They also mentioned how they had to bear the cost of their pre-booked flight tickets to Las Vegas and revealed how they were eagerly looking forward to her performance.

A fan wrote, "All great but what about Vegas, I used to think you were the absolutely the best but you’ve disappointed a lot of people. People flew all over the country, booked hotels. That money is gone but no one speaks about that."

Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Adele's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@adele