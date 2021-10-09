Adele's New Album '30' Will Explain Her Divorce To Her Young Son Angelo, Reveals Singer

English singer and songwriter Adele is all set to release her fourth studio album 30. The singer's studio album is coming after her separation from her husband, Simon Konecki. The singer recently revealed she named the album 30 as she was 30-years-old when she got married. She also revealed she wrote her new album to explain her divorce to her son, Angelo.

In separate interviews with Vogue Magazine's British and American editions, Adele opened up about her much-anticipated music album 30. It would also mark the singer's first album since 2015. Talking about why she wrote the album, Adele revealed she wanted to explain to her son why she voluntarily chose to divorce her husband and "dismantle" her son's life for the pursuit of her own happiness. The singer further revealed her son was unhappy sometimes, which is a wound for her that would never heal. Further in the interview, Adele acknowledged her failed marriage and said her entire life fell apart.

Adele's new album 30's first song

Earlier this week, Adele shared a glimpse of her upcoming song Easy On Me from her album 30 through Instagram. Explaining the track, Adele said she did not mean someone was being hard on her but wanted to ask people to be kind to her, as she had left her marriage. The 33-year-old singer further revealed it was the first song she wrote for the album. She did not write anything else for six months as she felt she had said everything. However, when she started working on the album, her music became a method of explaining her marriage and split to her son.

Adele opens up on her divorce

In the interview with the magazine, Adele also opened up about her divorce. The English singer tied the knot with her long time beau Simon Konecki in 2018. The singer revealed she was not happy in the marriage even when none of them did anything wrong. However, she was concerned about her son. Adele further revealed she and Konecki kept the news of their separation to themselves as there was a child involved. Speaking about Konecki, she added she would trust him with her life and admitted she chose the best person to share her child with.

