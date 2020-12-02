Aditya Narayan & Newly Wedded Wife Shweta Agarwal Receive Blessings From Eunuch In Mumbai

Aditya Narayan tied the knot with long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal yesterday in an intimate wedding ceremony. As Aditya Narayan’s wedding photos are doing the rounds on social media today, he was also seen receiving blessings from eunuchs in Mumbai. In the video, a group of eunuch were showering their blessings on the newly wedded couple.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal receive blessings from eunuch

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding pictures are all over the internet. Recently, a video in which the singer was heading home with his newly wedded wife was met with a group of eunuchs at a road signal. They were seen sending blessings to the couple.

As seen in the video on social media, Aditya was in a black SUV that was decorated with bouquets of flowers. He was seated in the passenger seat of the car. Watch the video below.

Netizens react

As soon as the video started doing the rounds on the internet, a number of people gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions. Numerous netizens flooded the video post with their love and blessings to the couple. Check out some of the fan comments on the video post below.

A number of people also commented on the video and left heart and kiss emojis. Some netizens congratulated the newly married couple and sent their kind regards to the couple. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the video post below.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding photos

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their close group of friends and family. Aditya Narayan's wedding photos are doing the rounds on social media as fans of the singer cannot seem to get enough of the newly married couple. Check out some of the pictures from their wedding ceremony in which they are looking adorable together.

Aditya Narayan's Net worth

According to a report published in IWMBuzz, Aditya Narayan's net worth is $ 1 million. This when converted to INR, amounts to Rs 7 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information about Aditya Narayan net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

