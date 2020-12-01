Aditya Narayan Wedding Update: Baarat Reaches Groom's Residence; Watch Video

In a video that has surfaced online, one can see that Aditya Narayan’s Baarat has reached the playback singer’s residence. The musician, who is the son of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan, is about to tie the knot with Shweta Agarwal in a matter of a few hours from now. In the past few days, the pre-wedding celebrations were underway. The video that can be seen below has been released by Yogen Shah.

Here is the video:

Aditya Narayan's wedding is going to happen in a temple. The ceremony will be performed in the presence of 50 people. All of the attendees will strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. The two will hold their reception ceremony tomorrow. As per an article on India.com, Udit Narayan has invited the likes of PM Modi, Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra, to name a few. As per the very same article, Udit Narayan also said that although not a lot of people will be able to attend the reception ceremony in a time of a raging pandemic, the Narayan family has left no stone unturned in terms of the preparations, decorations and invitations. Aditya Narayan's wedding video is yet to be released.

Aditya Narayan's girlfriend-tuned-fiance, Shweta Agarwal is an actress and a model who is known for her part in movies such as Tandoori Love and Shaapit. On the sets of the movie, Shaapit was when the playback singer met Shweta Agarwal around a decade ago. One of the chapters of their relationship, as seen by the eyes of the public, is a quarreling episode that took place between the two some time ago. Post that, it was believed that Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had parted ways. Their relationship would only grow from strength to strength in the time post that incident and would end up being engaged to each other.

Fans of the singer and the actress had been talking about the nuptials ever since pictures from their Roka ceremony had been released by a fan account of Narayan. One can see that the Roka ceremony was a small and intimate affair. The two, in line with the requirements of a Roka ceremony, were dressed in traditional attires. In presence were the family members of the two.

