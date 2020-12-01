Aditya Narayan's Last Call 'as A Bachelor' Was To THESE Pals Before His Wedding Today

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan and longtime ladylove Shweta Aggarwal's pre-wedding festivities have begun. Thus, before tying the knot with his lover and commencing a new chapter of his life, the Bollywood songster hosted a virtual bachelor party with three of his friends and shared a glimpse of the same with fans on Instagram. Thus, read to find out Aditya Naryan's last call as a bachelor was to whom.

Aditya Narayan's last video call 'as a bachelor'

Yesterday, Aditya Narayan had social media swooning over his mushy photograph with fiancée Shweta Aggarwal from their Tilak ceremony. Now, on December 1, 2020, ahead of Aditya Narayan's wedding, the singer-host has revealed who he called last as a bachelor before taking the wedding vows with Shweta. In an Instagram story shared by him, the Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun crooner shared a glimpse of his video call with friends and peers from the fraternity.

In the picture shared by Aditya on his Instagram story, the 33-year-old is seen having a fun time with three of his pals over a video call. In what is called the 'last call' of the songster 'as a bachelor', the Tattad Tattad singer spent some virtual we-time with the Fame Gurukul runner-up Rex D'Souza, Twisted director Anupam Saroj and music composer Harshit Chauhan. Sharing a snippet from their video call on his Instagram story, filmmaker Anupam wrote, "Last video call as d bachelor for this ladka (sic)". Later, Aditya reposted the same picture on his Instagram handle and gushed, "Ooooo hoooo hoooo itna bada decisionnnnnnnnn (sic)".

Check out Aditya Narayan's Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan's photos with soon-to-be wifey Shweta Aggarwal have been doing the rounds on social media. The couple will be tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony today with 50 people in attendance. Yesterday, Aditya shared an aww-dorable picture with Shweta from their Tilak ceremony on his Instagram handle. In the loved-up picture of the couple, they are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles for the camera. While Aditya sported a dark-green printed kurta, his ladylove rocked an orange embroidered lehenga paired with opulent gold jewellery for the ceremony.

Take a look:

