Baby Aditya Narayan's Rare Photo With Mom Deepa & Dad Udit Is Adorable; Check Out

It's double the celebration for Udit Narayan's family today, i.e. December 1, 2020, as the legendary singer rings in his 65th birthday while son Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Shweta Aggarwal. All the admirers of the father-son duo must surely know about the extremely close bond they share with each other. Thus, on the special occasion of Udit Narayan's 65th birthday, here's a throwback picture of the Padma Bhushan awardee with his wife Deepa Narayan and a newborn Aditya Narayan, which will surely give you major baby fever.

Baby Aditya's photo with father Udit and Mother Deepa is all things cute

While Aditya Narayan's wedding has become the talk of the time with several pictures and videos from the songster's pre-wedding festivities doing rounds on social media, one adorable picture of baby Aditya with his parents from back in the days has also surfaced on the internet.

On the occasion of Udit Narayan's 65th birthday, a fan page of Aditya Narayan has shared a throwback family photo of the singer with his parents to wish his National Award-winning father on his special day. In the aww-dorable picture from over three decades ago, baby Aditya is seen posing in a woollen sweater with his mom and dad who were all smiles for the camera.

Sharing the throwback photo on Instagram, the fan page named 'adiholic_shwetaholic' wrote, "Happy birthday dear @uditnarayanmusic sir apka din bhout accha jaye jo ki jayga kyuki ye jo chota sa bacha hai uski shaadi hone vali hai (sic)".

Check out Udit Narayan's rare photo with his family below:

Lately, Aditya Narayan's photos with longtime lover Shweta Aggarwal have taken over social media and have left many swooning over their mushy pre-wedding photographs. Ahead of their wedding, the couple's Tilkak ceremony was held on November 27, 2020, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on Sunday, i.e. November 28. They will be taking their wedding vows today in a private wedding ceremony, which will be attended by a total of 50 members from both the families. Meanwhile, ardent fans of the singer are awaiting pictures from the love birds' wedding ceremony on social media eagerly.

