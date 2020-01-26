Adnan Sami Asks, 'What Have I Done To You But Give Music?', On Padma Shri Politics

On Saturday, singer-musician Adnan Sami was bestowed with the high honour Padma Shri award for his services in the field of Arts. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had later raised an objection claiming Adnan Sami, a former Pakistan national who got Indian citizenship on December 1, 2016, was "not an original Indian citizen".

In a tweet, late Saturday evening, Amey Khopkar, president of the MNS's cinema wing, said, "Sami is not an original Indian citizen. MNS is of the view that he should not be given any award. We condemn the decision to honour him with Padma Shri and demand the decision be withdrawn."

Talking about politicizing the award, Adnan Sami in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday said, "I am a musician. In many ways, I am an International musical gypsy. I don't understand politics and neither am I a politician. And I want to keep my home clean. You want to politicize my Padma Shri, go ahead, it doesn't matter. After 33 years of my struggle, I have been honoured with this. What have I done to you? I have only given you music, brought smile to your face, made you fall in love."

Sami on being honoured with the Padma Shri, said, "The greatest moment for any artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. It has been a 34 years musical journey."

