'I Make Good Biryani!': Adnan Sami Makes Short Work Of Netizen Questioning His Padma Shri

The Centre on Saturday bestowed with the high honour of the Padma Shri award on singer-musician Adnan Sami for his services in the field of Art. Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs' list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

For those unaware, Sami was granted Indian citizenship with effect from January 1, 2016, after his Pakistani passport expired on May 26, 2015 and was not renewed there. Sami, born in Lahore in Pakistan, first arrived in India on a one-year visitor's visa on March 13, 2001. He was granted Indian citizenship after he requested the Centre to legalise his status on humanitarian grounds.

While many celebrated Sami winning the award, there were also many who questioned — 'on what grounds?' — was he given the award? To this, the singer replied sarcastically by saying, "I make good Biryani." [sic] He also further defended himself and wrote: "I’m proud that just as my late father, I too have received the recognition, respect & honour from my country - for contribution & service to art & duty to my country. You are always responsible & answerable for your own life- not others! ‘History’ of justice teaches that! " [sic]

Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Sami on the win, said, "The greatest moment for any artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India. It has been a 34 years musical journey."

Adnan Sami reacts on being conferred with Padma Shri, says 'Bohot Shukriya'

