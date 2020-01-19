Adnan Sami Takes A Sharp Dig At Raza Murad After Latter Questions His Indian Citizenship

Amid the nationwide uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bollywood actor Raza Murad in Bhopal spoke about the ongoing national issue and said that he has no objection to it but should be 'equal for all'. He further stated that 'the law is against the Indian constitution and one cannot treat anyone in the name of religion.' Murad further quested the Indian citizenship that was given to singer and former Pakistan national Adnan Sami.

In an interview with a leading portal, Murad said, "Did you give citizenship to Adnan Sami or not? Is he a Muslim or not? He is a Muslim. He was resident of Pakistan. His father was in the Pakistan Air Force and he dropped bombs on India in the 1965 war. I have no objection to Adnan Sami's citizenship. I only object that you are keeping only one community apart and you are showing that they are different. Government should give citizenship to anyone irrespective of religion."

Reacting to this, Adnan Sami took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "I thought that this guy was a villain & talked crap only in Movies!!" [sic]

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 13. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Following the bill being passed, enormous protests have broken out over a range of related topics and insinuations.

