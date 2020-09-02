Akon Pushes For $6 Billion 'Akon City' In Senegal, Touts It As 'real-life Wakanda'

American singer-songwriter Akon is moving ahead with his plans for a futuristic pan-African city. Dubbed as 'Akon City', the $6 billion project will begin construction next year as announced on Monday, August 31.

According to the reports, despite global tourism's uncertain future amid the coronavirus pandemic, Akon is adamant on moving forward with his dream project that he first announced back in 2018 and has often touted it as a “real-life Wakanda” further comparing it to the technologically advanced fictional African place portrayed in the blockbuster film Black Panther.

'Akon City' to create jobs

Defending his extravagant project on Monday, the American singer-songwriter said that the city will create jobs for the Sengalese and will also serve as a “home back home” for Black Americans who face racial injustices.

Akon said, "The system back home treats them unfairly in so many different ways that you can never imagine. And they only go through it because they feel that there is no other way". "So if you’re coming from America or Europe or elsewhere in the diaspora and you feel that you want to visit Africa, we want Senegal to be your first stop", he added.

As per reports, the Senegalese authorities have praised him for investing in Africa at such unprecedented times. Moreover, the singer on Monday travelled with top government officials to the grassy fields in Mbodienne around 100 km located on the outskirts of the capital where the construction is yet to take place.

Senegalese Tourism Minister Alioune Sarr said Akon's investment comes amid such difficult times when private investment is rather limited. He added that international flights have resumed in the country but only for citizens and residents with few exceptions.

Senegalese Tourism Minister said, "COVID-19 has sown doubt everywhere. This means that those who had doubts about the attractiveness of Senegal, and Africa in general must convince themselves that there are men and women who believe in Africa".

Akon further commented that the project has already bagged about one-third of the $6 billion needed but declined to release details of his investors in a public domain. He added that the first phase of the project could take more than three years. As per the hip-hop star, the futuristic city will sport water-like designs and its structures will be made of metal and glass, not wood.

Inputs/Image: AP

