Alex Morgan 'fangirls' Over Taylor Swift, Says Talking About Latter Is Her 'cup Of Tea'

American soccer player Alex Morgan is in awe of singer Taylor Swift who announced her re-recorded album. During her media availability, the player boasted about the singer and even took to her Twitter to mention about it. Alex couldn't control her excitement and was heard saying that the news of Taylor's album was the 'best news'. Read further to know what she said.

Alex Morgan on Taylor Swift's latest album

Alex Morgan was present at USWNT media availability from Orlando, Florida on February 11 where she talked about Taylor Swift. Addressing the album 'Fearless', she said that it was the best news. She further added that people don't know about the fact that she is a big Taylor Swift fan and she loves what the artist is doing.

She continued that she listens to Taylor Swift when she is driving with her husband, who is not as much of a fan as her. She further added that her husband questions her about the number of times she has listened to the song. To which she replies that there isn't anything like 'listening too much'. Despite the questions about her career, the player kept swinging back to Taylor Swift. She told the interviewers that she loves the song 'No Body, No Crime'. 'Marjorie', and 'Willow' from Taylor's new album 'Evermore'.

She added that she feels like playing the album on repeat. She further talked about the album being amazing and how she will go back and listen to it. She also talked about the new six songs that Taylor will add to her re-recorded album 'Fearless'. In the tweet, she said that talking about her career is good but she loves to talk about the 'most influential and powerful women in the world'. She called it her 'cup of tea'. Alex also took to her Twitter to talk about the interview and her conversation about Taylor Swift.

Being asked questions about @taylorswift13 and her new albums Evermore and Fearless during media availability was the highlight of my day. Talking soccer is always cool, but talking about one of the most influential and powerful women in the world is my cup of tea 🍵 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 11, 2021

Taylor Swift's songs from the re-recorded album Fearless

The original album was released on November 11, 2008. The standard edition of the album had 13 songs and recently, the singer made the announcement that the new version will have 26 songs including the old ones which she has re-recorded. Check out the post by Taylor Swift.

