'Taylor Swift As Dazzler': Fan Art And Other Details About The X-Men Superhero

Fan-made arts of Marvel characters have become an increasingly popular trend on social media over the years. Fans from all over the world often post pictures and videos of their imagination on social media. They often create and post about how their favourite stars and celebrities would look like while playing a certain character from the comics on screen. One such fan art has been created which features pop star Taylor Swift. Have a look at the fan-made portrait that has been posted on Instagram, along with the message.

Fan-made art portrays Taylor Swift as Dazzler

With hundreds of characters having been introduced in the Marvel comics, fans are often curious to know whether their favourite characters would be brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MCU; and if they are, then which celebrities would be proper fits to play those. This has given to the creation of many interesting fan arts, with one of the recent ones being that of Taylor Swift as Dazzler from X-Men. The character of Dazzler is a singer-superhero and Swift would be one of the best fits to play this particular role, should it be brought on to the big screen again post MCU reboot.

The pictures in this post show Swift holding a mic in the costume of the Dazzler. The artist has written in the long caption of the post about how there have been rumours in the past about the singer playing this character and he was “curious” to know how that would look. The artist-fan also revealed that he was confident in how they would approach the making of this art, which seems to be quite real-life. The picture in the post shows the high attention-to-detail that has been shown in the drawing of the costume as well.

Ultimately, the character of Dazzler was played by Halston Sage in the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Even though fans got to see this character on screen, it wasn’t Taylor Swift who played the role. The X-Men franchise has brought several popular Marvel characters on screen, including Wolverine, which was formerly played by Hugh Jackman.

