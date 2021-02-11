Taylor Swift Announces Release Date For Re-recorded 'Fearless' Album In A Hidden Message

Taylor Swift on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she will be releasing the re-recorded album 'Fearless' with 26 tracks. In a long note, Swift wrote that the album will feature re-recorded songs from the 2008 Grammy-winning sophomore album 'Fearless', plus six-never-before released songs that she wrote as a teenager.

In a hidden message, Taylor capitalized the letters that hint at the release date — April Ninth. Her official website is offering preorders of the album and notifies that it will be delivered on April 9th. In 2009, her album 'Fearless' took her to the number one spot, selling 3.22 million copies

"My version of ‘Fearless’ will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original ‘Fearless’ album, but I’ve now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it,” Swift said.

Fan art featuring Taylor Swift as superhero Dazzler from X-Men goes viral; fans react

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! 💛💛 #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 11, 2021

'Taylor Swift as Dazzler': Fan art and other details about the X-Men superhero

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Comes Out As No. 1 Album Of 2020

Taylor Swift's eighth album Folklore recently came out to be the No. 1 album of 2020 with over 2.3 million album units. Folklore left Lil Baby's My Turn behind which came in second with 2.1 million in the album-equivalent-unit derby.

According to Variety, the results come via Rolling Stone, which broke down the year's music consumption data into several different year-end charts, with the differences providing some interesting points of comparison. Swift has also topped the list of the biggest sellers of 2020.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album was the first album of 2020 to sell a million copies. The album marked a comeback on the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 chart for its eighth week. Taylor Swift’s Folklore helped her surpass Whitney Houston’s the most cumulative No.1 by a female artist on the Billboard 200 chart.

(With ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.