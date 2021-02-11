Taylor Swift Is All Set To Make A 'surprise Announcement'; Fans React

In the past year, Taylor Swift gave fans Folklore, its sister album Evermore and revealed that she's re-recording her first six albums in an effort to control her own masters. But she is not done with the surprises just yet for her devout fanbase. The singer-songwriter, now 31, will make the "new surprise announcement" during an appearance on Thursday, February 11's episode of Good Morning America. According to a ten-second video teaser posted by GMA, Swift will announce the news on the breakfast television program. Watch the shows update here:

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make -- and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA! Make sure to tune in to hear the news! pic.twitter.com/3dKhmZBT6C — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 10, 2021

Taylor Swift's Good Morning America Announcement

Good Morning America revealed in a tweet on Wednesday, February 10 that the superstar will be making a "surprise announcement" on Thursday's episode, which airs at 7 a.m. on ABC. According to Entertainment Weekly, Swifties have immediately begun speculating on what her surprise announcement will be about. The most popular theory among Swifties on Twitter is that Swift will release the re-recorded Fearless cut, "Love Story," just in time for Valentine's Day. In December, Swift shared a snippet of her re-recorded "Love Story" to social media but is yet to release the revamped version in its entirety.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

Swift's re-recorded tracks controversy

Swift has been re-recording her music released from 2006 until 2014 after her entire Big Machine Label Group catalogue was sold - allegedly without her permission or knowledge - to Scooter Braun in 2019. The albums included in Taylor's seemingly hijacked catalogue of music are Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), and her most popular to date 1989 (2014). Although the catalogue was re-sold to Shamrock Holdings for a reported $300 million in November last year, Swift is able to re-record her songs, as per her contract. Just days after her ban on re-recording the material was lifted, Swift confirmed that she had been in the studio. “I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store,” she wrote in a lengthy social media post at the time.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

In July 2020, Taylor surprised her fans by dropping a full-length album without any notice, titled Folklore, which became the soundtrack to many people's quarantines. Just six months later, Swift decided to do the whole "surprise" release all over again by unleashing Evermore, another full-length record, onto her unsuspecting fans. She is yet to officially re-release any of her early material. Here are some of Swiftie's reactions to her anticipated "surprise announcement".

Can't wait to not sleep tonight. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 11, 2021

love story re-recording is comingpic.twitter.com/9DwmMV6wIE — sinead (@goldrushvol6) February 11, 2021

Hi. 01:17 AM in Spain. I just can't sleep with this (lack of) information. I feel like Sheldon Cooper looking for answers 😂 pic.twitter.com/rKQwDW5mJz — Charlie (@karlavaldezj) February 11, 2021

