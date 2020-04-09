The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ali Fazal And Surbhi Jyoti’s Track 'Aaj Bhi' Is A Soulful Ballad Of Unrequited Love

Music

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti starrer track Aaj Bhi is finally out. The song is crooned by Vishal Mishra. The fans have given the track a huge thumbs up.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
ali fazal

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti have finally unveiled their much-awaited track Aaj Bhi. The soulful ballad depicts the tale of heartbreak, separation and unrequited love. The track sees Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti who are former lovers and meet in the present with their respective partners while on a holiday. 

Also Read: Ali Fazal Reunites With 'Mirzapur' Co-star Surbhi Jyoti For 'Aaj Bhi' Music Video; Watch

Aaj Bhi has been crooned by Vishal Mishra

Aaj Bhi has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and has been composed as well as sung by Vishal Mishra. The track also features Vishal Mishra. The heartfelt lyrics depict the pain of separation of the ill-fated former lovers and is bound to strike a chord with the die-hard romantics. The track features Surbhi Jyoti who parts ways with her beau Ali Fazal as she gets an opportunity for a potential career in New York.

Also Read: From First Job To First Kiss, When Surbhi Jyoti Revealed Her 'first' Experiences Of Life

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti share infectious chemistry in Aaj Bhi

The story shifts in the present when Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti meet each other along with their respective partners after several years. The chemistry between Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti is another highlight of the track. Both Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti communicate with each other solely with their beautiful expressions, especially in the emotional scenes. The fans have given the infectious chemistry of Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti coupled with the melodious voice of Vishal Mishra a huge thumbs up in the song, Aaj Bhi. Look at some of their reactions. 

Also Read: Nia Sharma To Surbhi Jyoti, TV Stars With Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
UNSC TO DISCUSS COVID-19 TODAY
Trump
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT WHO
Government
2ND COVID STIMULUS PACKAGE?
Tablighi Jamaat
TABLIGHIS FACES CRITICISM IN PAK
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
COVID-19
COVID-19: SANJAY RAUT ON PM MODI