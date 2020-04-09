Ali Fazal And Surbhi Jyoti’s Track 'Aaj Bhi' Is A Soulful Ballad Of Unrequited Love

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti have finally unveiled their much-awaited track Aaj Bhi. The soulful ballad depicts the tale of heartbreak, separation and unrequited love. The track sees Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti who are former lovers and meet in the present with their respective partners while on a holiday.

Aaj Bhi has been crooned by Vishal Mishra

Aaj Bhi has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and has been composed as well as sung by Vishal Mishra. The track also features Vishal Mishra. The heartfelt lyrics depict the pain of separation of the ill-fated former lovers and is bound to strike a chord with the die-hard romantics. The track features Surbhi Jyoti who parts ways with her beau Ali Fazal as she gets an opportunity for a potential career in New York.

Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti share infectious chemistry in Aaj Bhi

The story shifts in the present when Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti meet each other along with their respective partners after several years. The chemistry between Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti is another highlight of the track. Both Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti communicate with each other solely with their beautiful expressions, especially in the emotional scenes. The fans have given the infectious chemistry of Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti coupled with the melodious voice of Vishal Mishra a huge thumbs up in the song, Aaj Bhi. Look at some of their reactions.

HERE IT IS GUYS . Please watch and spread the love. This is an ORIGINAL . Fyi. @DevrajSanyal @VYRLOriginals @gurmmeet #aajbhi sung by VISHAL MISHRA feat Surbhi jyoti and myself. https://t.co/ij5m6bEhJ0 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 9, 2020

This song is very beautiful & heartouching💕

Loved it ♥️ #AajBhi — ᴛɪᴘ ᴛɪᴘ 💞 #ᴀᴀᴊʙʜɪ ˢᵒⁿᵃᵐ ᴳᵘᵖᵗᵃ ᴮᵉʷᵃᶠᵃ ᴴᵃⁱ 💔😒 (@surbhijyotiluv) April 9, 2020

♥️♥️ the song

You guys were Awesome — Infinity #AajBhi ♥️ (@Riya12590937) April 9, 2020

We loved it darling, the song is beautiful, and you looked gorgeous and you portrayed the character beautifully too#AajBhi — ･ﾟ*｡🕊･ ﾟ*｡･ﾟ🕊｡ (@Zindagiiksafar) April 9, 2020

Surbhi we are enthralled with the song and your chemistry with Ali. We want moree. Man nhi bhara #AajBhi . Check SurbhiJyoti , #AajBhi tags — 🍁 (@IshqNaKaro) April 9, 2020

