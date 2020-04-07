From First Job To First Kiss, When Surbhi Jyoti Revealed Her 'first' Experiences Of Life

Surbhi Jyoti gained popularity in the Indian television industry after her role of Zoya in Qubool Hai which aired on Zee TV. The actor also won several awards for her role in the show. Surbhi Jyoti is currently essaying the role of Bela in the show Naagin 4. The actor made her film debut with Punjabi movie Ik Kudi Punjab Di which released in 2010. Surbhi Jyoti, while in a conversation with an entertainment portal sometime back, revealed all her firsts encounters.

Surbhi Jyoti reveals her firsts

Surbhi Jyoti was questioned about the firsts of her career. The actor revealed that her first audition was for a college play while her first rejection was in a music class in college. Interestingly, her first acting gig was when she was a child, she starred in a musical drama. Talking her first job and pay-cheque, Surbhi Jyoti mentioned that her first job was as a radio jockey and she received a paycheque of ₹10K for the same.

Surbhi Jyoti when asked about her first fan encounter, the actor instead went on to mention her funniest fan encounter. Talking about it she said that it was during her show Qubool Hai. The makers of the show had provided her with a car, however, one day she decided to travel by auto. Two girls saw her in the auto and recognised her, however, one of the two said that Zoya won’t travel by auto.

Talking about her first celebrity crush, she mentioned Bill Clinton and her first celebrity encounter was when she saw Shahrukh Khan at a party. Surbhi Jyoti was then questioned about her first makeup splurge. The actor shared that she is not much into makeup.

The actor also discussed her first solo trip and her first foreign trip. Surbhi Jyoti revealed that her first solo trip was to the US when she was doing the show, Qubool Hai. On the other hand, her first foreign trip was to South Africa. Talking about some insiders for her life, she said her first date was in college while her first kiss was during childhood as when she used to ask her mom to put lipstick, her mom used to kiss on her lips. Surbhi Jyoti wrapped up the conversation by answering the question about that one thing she wanted to do and it is the most-awaited one by her. The actor revealed that she wants to learn swimming and be a water baby forever.

