Coachella 2023: From Camila-Shawn Kiss, Diljit Dosanjh Gig To Diplo's Bhangra Moves

Coachella 2023 first weekend came to an end on April 16. The music festival kicked off in the Colorado Desert, California. The festival is scheduled to be held from April 14-April 23. From exes reuniting to international celebrities grooving to desi tunes, know all about the most iconic moments of Coachella so far.

BLACKPINK headlines Coachella 2023

One of the most iconic moments at Coachella this year was the Korean girl group BLACKPINK headlining the day 2 of the event. After making their debut in 2019, the four-member band headlined the event after 4 years. Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa became one of the latest crowd-pullers at the music festival.

Camila-Shawn's viral kiss at Coachella

Singer couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced a public breakup in November 2021. The news sent a shock wave amongst fans of the singers everywhere. However, Shawn and Camila shared a special moment at Coachella 2023. The singers were spotted dancing together, hugging and later, kissing each other at the festival. Check out the pictures of Camila and Shawn's viral kiss here:



Kendall Jenner cheers for rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny at Coachella

Supermodel Kendall Jenner sparked dating rumours when she was spotted with Bad Bunny multiple times. Recently, Kendall Jenner attended the Coachella wherein Bad Bunny was performing his headline show. A viral video shows Kendall shaking her leg and grooving to Bad Bunny’s performance.

Kendall Jenner during the show of Bad Bunny at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/gaLrLEj0g0 — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 15, 2023

Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella

Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh scripted history by becoming the first-ever Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival. Diljit delighted his fans by dancing and performing his whole set in Punjabi. He even dressed up in an Indian outfit and conversed in Punjabi with the audience.

Diplo's bhangra moves

When Diljit Dosanjh took the stage to give his iconic performance, a video of DJ Diplo went viral. The DJ could be seen performing bhangra in the audience. Diplo danced his heart out on the song Patiala Peg.

Apart from all this, Coachella 2023 also saw some surprising performances from Blink-182, Peso Pluma, John Legend and several others. Becky G also performed an all-Spanish set on Day 1 of the music festival. The Weeknd premiered his new song- Double Fantasy at the Coachella stage.